Friday, December 20, 2024
KHADC urges state govt to initiate consultations on allowing IMA to buy land

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 19: The KHADC on Thursday adopted an official resolution to urge upon the state government to seek views and opinions through consultation with the Council and various stakeholders before implementing Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act, 2024 which will allow the Invest Meghalaya Authority (IMA) to buy land and lease the same to private investors.

Moving the official resolution on the first day of the council winter session, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that the Khasi Land tenure system prevailing in the Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Raid, Dorbar Hima is an ideal practices which have preserved the socio cultural ethos of the Khasi community.

He further said that the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, as mandated under the provision of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India is to protect and preserve the Khasi Land tenure system within its jurisdiction

Asserting that the Khasi Traditional Tribal Institutions plays a pivotal role to protect the custom, usages and the land tenure system of the Khasi Community, he said that the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2024 will come into conflict with several provision of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) Act, 2021 and will affect the sentiments of the general public at large.

Taking part in the discussion on the official resolution, Opposition Leader, Titosstarwell Chyne said that many pressure groups and concern individuals have expressed their concern to establish the IMA for direct purchase of land from the people.

He said that the state government should provide clarification on the doubts which are there before going ahead to implement the Act as this may contradict with the various existing laws like the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) Act, 2021.

Previous article
Legal workshop empowers forest staff in Majuli to combat wildlife crime effectively
Next article
Putin once again hails strength of India’s growing economy under PM Modi
