Legal workshop empowers forest staff in Majuli to combat wildlife crime effectively

Guwahati, Dec 19: Forest department staff of various ranks posted under Majuli Forest Division in Assam have been facilitated to attend a one-day legal workshop on the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (amended up to 2022) so as to enhance their knowledge on the nitty gritty of the legislation so important for conservation of precious wildlife and their habitats in our country.

The legal workshop was organised on December 14 last at Sri Sri Madhavdev Krishti Kendra, Khunachuk, Majuli district of Assam by the Divisional Forest Office (Territorial), Majuli, with support from Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org). It was participated by around 35 forest officials, including Rangers, Deputy Rangers, Foresters, Forest Guards.

The workshop covered the nuts and bolts of key legal frameworks such as the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (2022 amendments effective from 1st August 2023), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (effective from 1st July 2024). Participants gained insights into wildlife crime investigation, ranging from fieldwork to filing complaint petitions in the Court.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Majuli, Joy Ram Baruah, AFS, in his inaugural address emphasized the need for forest staff to keep abreast of evolving laws through regular legal refresher courses.

While Majuli does not have a wildlife division, he pointed out that Majuli being the largest river-island, is a cradle for endemic and migratory birds and frequently plays host to stray wildlife, including the famous one-horned rhino. He urged the Majuli Forest Division to rise to the occasion and uphold the mantle of protection for these species for which adequate knowledge of the Wildlife Protection Act is necessary.

Senior Law Consultant in Aaranyak and Advocate of the Gauhati High Court, Ajoy Kumar Das who was the resource person in the workshop, started his sessions with an introduction to wildlife crime investigation. This paved the way for detailed presentations on the Wildlife Protection Act and its amendments, shedding light on related laws and their practical applications.

Participants were shown the ropes on drafting legal documents such as seizure lists and arrest memos, along with the legal procedures on handling live wild animals, particularly if it is an exotic species.

The workshop was peppered with interactive discussions, allowing participants to get to the bottom of challenges they face in the field and share best practices.

Range Forest Officer, Garamur Range, Abhijeet Doley delivered the vote of thanks bringing the curtains on the workshop. The participants walked away with a treasure trove of practical skills and a newfound resolve to crack down on wildlife crimes.