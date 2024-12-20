Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Arsenal, Liverpool progress in English League Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

London, Dec 19: Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool advanced in the English League Cup on Wednesday to ensure a heavyweight lineup for the semifinals.
Gabriel Jesus scored a hat trick – including a crucial second goal from an offside position – as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to reach the last four for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Liverpool kept alive its title defense by winning 2-1 at Southampton, with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott the scorers in the first half for the leaders of the Premier League and Champions League.
Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1 mainly thanks to two first-half goals by Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and progressed to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
The Saudi-controlled club from the north east, which hasn’t won a major trophy since 1955, lost in the League Cup final to Manchester United in 2023.
United visits Tottenham on Thursday in the remaining quarterfinal match, guaranteeing that the semifinals will feature four of the biggest teams in the country.
Jesus benefits from no VAR
Jesus had previously only scored one goal in 20 appearances in all competitions this season – and that was also in the English League Cup at second-tier Preston in October.
So the Brazil striker’s first hat trick for Arsenal came as something of a surprise, as did the standard of his finishing.
There was luck for Jesus, too, as replays showed that he was offside when running through to score his goal that made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute at Emirates Stadium. However, there is no video review until the semifinals of the competition so the goal wasn’t ruled out.
Jesus, who had equalized in the 54th with an excellently taken chip over goalkeeper Dean Henderson, completed his hat trick in the 81st by running through unmarked and smashing a low strike past Henderson.That give his team a two-goal cushion but former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ensured a nervy finish by heading home a cross in the 85th to make it 3-1. Jean-Philippe Mateta had put Palace ahead in the fourth minute.
Liverpool’s unbeaten run
Liverpool has now gone 20 games unbeaten within a single season in all competitions for the first time since 1996, according to Premier League stats supplier Opta.
Things could hardly be going any better for Arne Slot, who fielded a weakened, heavily rotated team – featuring Japan midfielder Wataru Endo at center back – that still had too much for Southampton.Nunez particularly enjoyed his goal, which came after he had been jeered by Southampton fans for missing an early chance. After putting Liverpool ahead, he put his finger to his mouth in a “shush” gesture to the home crowd.
Interim coach Simon Rusk took charge of Southampton, the last-place team in the Premier League, following the dismissal of manager Russell Martin on Sunday – hours after a 5-0 loss to Tottenham.
Slot sat in the stands for the match at St. Mary’s stadium as he was serving a touchline suspension after getting booked for the third time this season last weekend. (AP)

Previous article
Shillong Cricket Academy bags U-14 boys’ title, St Anthony’s wins U-19 girls’ final
Next article
FC Goa aim to end Bagan’s unbeaten run
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government...
INTERNATIONAL

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship...
INTERNATIONAL

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by...
INTERNATIONAL

Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine

Moscow, Dec 19: President Vladimir Putin boasted that his military operation in Ukraine has strengthened Russia and denied...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...
Load more

Popular news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge