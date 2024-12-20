Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

FC Goa aim to end Bagan’s unbeaten run

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Margao, Dec 19: FC Goa will seek to snap a rampaging Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s eight-match unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) when the two sides square off in a 12th round match here on Friday.
FC Goa, under India head coach Manolo Marquez, will also aim to improve their record against the Mariners, having lost five of their eight meetings in the ISL, including a narrow 0-1 defeat in their most recent fixture in February.
Super Giant’s unbeaten run has seen them win seven and draw one of their last eight ISL games, and that has put them on top of the league leaderboard with 26 points from 11 matches, winning eight, drawing twice and losing once.
On the other hand, the Gaurs are placed fourth with 19 points from the same number of games.
Both these teams have been in equally efficient form upfront, with the Kolkata-based side netting 22 times in the competition thus far, as compared to the 21 of the Goan club.
However, the visitors have been comparatively better organised at the back, as they have conceded 10 goals as opposed to the 15 of FC Goa.Head-to-head, FC Goa have won twice, whereas Super Giant have emerged victorious five times in the eight times these two teams have faced each other in the ISL.
FC Goa head coach Marquez admitted that the Mariners have a nice mix of international and domestic stars that make them a strong opponent. (IANS)

Previous article
Arsenal, Liverpool progress in English League Cup
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government...
INTERNATIONAL

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship...
INTERNATIONAL

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by...
INTERNATIONAL

Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine

Moscow, Dec 19: President Vladimir Putin boasted that his military operation in Ukraine has strengthened Russia and denied...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...
Load more

Popular news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge