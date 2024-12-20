Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

DoJ case against Adani ‘flimsy, baseless’: Mahesh Jethmalani on US Attorney’s resignation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 20: The US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) indictment of Adani Group officials in an alleged bribery case is “extremely flimsy”, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said on Friday, as Breon Peace, the US Attorney behind the case, announced his resignation.

According to reports, Brooklyn US Attorney Peace, who presented charges against Adani Group officials, has announced to step down on January 10 – just days away from Donald Trump’s inauguration as the next US President on January 20. Peace, who was appointed by outgoing US President Joe Biden in 2021, will be replaced by First Assistant US Attorney Carolyn Pokorny.

“The Adani case in US court was already a very diluted case. There was no evidence or basis to the indictment. The uproar by the Opposition over the issue in the Indian Parliament is baseless,” Jethmalani was quoted as saying in media reports. Peace’s resignation was on expected lines as he was likely to be asked by the next US administration under Trump to step down.

Last week, Adani stocks gained following the news of FBI Director Chris Wray resigning from office early next year after the US President-elect replaced him with Kash Patel. Despite the earlier hedge funds allegations, the Adani Group made a roaring comeback on the stock market and the US Justice Department indictment will fizzle away soon, according to industry experts.

In November, the DoJ indicted Adani Group officials on allegations ranging from securities fraud to wire fraud. The Adani Group vehemently rejected the allegations as “malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information” to arrive at “predetermined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law”.

The indictment by the US DoJ is nothing but a “wasted expense and once Trump assumes office, such wasteful exercises involving the government offices with overseas businesses will probably fade away,” ace global investor Mark Mobius recently told IANS.

IANS

Previous article
KHADC backs Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong stand against Hindu rituals inside Mawjymbuin cave
Next article
Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian stock market loses over 1.4 pc amid global selloff

Mumbai, Dec 20: The Indian stock market shed more than 1,000 points on Friday amid the global selloff,...
NATIONAL

Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh

Agartala, Dec 20: Tripura Police have detained six Bangladeshi nationals including two children and two women, after they...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC backs Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong stand against Hindu rituals inside Mawjymbuin cave

Shillong, Dec 20: The KHADC on Friday decided to support the decision of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong to...
NATIONAL

World Bank okays $800 million loan for developing Amaravati

New Delhi, Dec 20: The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved the $800 million Amaravati Integrated...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian stock market loses over 1.4 pc amid global selloff

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 20: The Indian stock market shed more...

Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Dec 20: Tripura Police have detained six Bangladeshi...

KHADC backs Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong stand against Hindu rituals inside Mawjymbuin cave

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 20: The KHADC on Friday decided to...
Load more

Popular news

Indian stock market loses over 1.4 pc amid global selloff

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 20: The Indian stock market shed more...

Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Dec 20: Tripura Police have detained six Bangladeshi...

KHADC backs Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong stand against Hindu rituals inside Mawjymbuin cave

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 20: The KHADC on Friday decided to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge