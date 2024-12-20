Friday, December 20, 2024
KHADC backs Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong stand against Hindu rituals inside Mawjymbuin cave

Shillong, Dec 20: The KHADC on Friday decided to support the decision of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong to bar performing of Hindu rituals inside Mawjymbuin cave.

While replying to the ‘Before Hour Discussion’ moved by UDP MDC, Balajied Ranee on the second day of the Council’s winter session, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that the issue of performing of Hindu rituals inside the cave is still pending with the High Court of Meghalaya.

He further stated that the High Court has also directed East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner to form a committee to resolve the issue.

Syiem said that the threat by the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) to disrupt road connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya unless the ban on Hindu worship at the site is lifted is an act of contempt to the ruling of the court.

Earlier, taking part in the discussion, Opposition Leader, Titossarwell Chyne has urged upon the council to back the decision of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong.

Chyne said that the threat by Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) is an insult to the Khasi indigenous community.

