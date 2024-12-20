Fracas on Parliament premises

Two BJP MPs injured; NDA, Congress file police complaints

New Delhi, Dec 19: Plumbing new depths of political animosity, rival MPs screamed and shoved in the forecourt of Parliament on Thursday in unprecedented scenes of unruliness, capping three days of acrimonious debate inside the House over preserving the dignity of B R Ambedkar.

Two BJP MPs were hospitalised with injuries as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi became the centre of the ruling party’s accusations, including one by a woman MP who said he “misbehaved” with her.

NDA leaders filed a police complaint against him for “attempt to murder, physical assault and incitement”.

The sordid incident perhaps without parallel started in the morning as BJP and opposition MPs marched towards each other over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Ambedkar. As the two groups came closer, tempers and voices rose, soon resulting in a melee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was pushed so violently that he lost his balance and sat down. “Now they are the ones who are accusing us of shoving them,” the 82-year-old said.

However, the more apparent injuries were sustained by BJP’s Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, 69, who had to get stitches in the temple. His colleague Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the head.

The Congress vehemently denied the charges. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Rahul Gandhi and the others were protesting peacefully, but were prevented from entering Parliament by BJP MPs carrying “sticks”.

The BJP MPs were seen carrying placards pinned to sticks.

“BJP MPs stopped, threatened and intimidated me,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress also filed a complaint against the BJP in the Parliament House police station.

Both sides also complained to the respective Chairs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha against each other.

The scuffles and the controversy served to unite the opposition in defending Rahul Gandhi. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he knew Rahul Gandhi and he would not push anyone.

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is indulging in distraction and said they would continue to protest across the country over Shah’s remarks.

Soon after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a presser at the BJP headquarters where he squarely put the blame on Gandhi for the fracas. “Rahul Gandhi does not deserve to hold the post of the Leader of Opposition,” Chouhan said as he slammed the Congress leader’s behaviour as “indecent and shameful” and said it is against India’s cultural ethos.

The trouble broke out minutes before both Houses were to convene at 11 am.

A number of MPs of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance were protesting at the steps of Parliament’s ‘Makar Dwar’, an entrance and exit reserved for lawmakers, against the Congress’ alleged insult of Ambedkar, while MPs from the Congress and its allies were demonstrating over Union Minister Home Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar and accused the BJP of slighting the architect of the Constitution.

BJP MPs claimed that Gandhi tried to push his way inside Parliament through the middle of the stairs where they were standing, ignoring a side passage, and caused injuries in the ensuing jostling. However, some opposition MPs claimed that the BJP members refused to give way to Gandhi who was headed to the Lok Sabha to attend the House proceedings.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused Gandhi of pushing Sarangi. “Are you not ashamed Rahul, you are resorting to rowdy behaviour (‘gundagardi’). You pushed an old man,” a furious Dubey told Gandhi.

“He pushed me,” Gandhi countered Dubey, walking off after a cursory look at Sarangi, who was being attended to by fellow BJP members.

Sarangi was later wheeled off to an ambulance. “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, who fell on me and I got injured,” he told reporters as BJP members squatted at the Makar Dwar raising slogans against the Congress.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said appropriate action would be taken in the matter. Both Houses witnessed massive uproar amid ‘Jai Bhim’ chants from both sides and were adjourned without witnessing any transaction. Congress MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a complaint against the BJP MPs.

Delhi Police files FIR against Rahul

Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said. An FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station.

Earlier in the day, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “physical assault and incitement” during a scuffle in Parliament premises, and sought his indictment under sections of attempt to murder and other charges.

BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station and filed the complaint. (PTI)