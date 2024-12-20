Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Attacks on Hindus in B’desh: India monitoring situation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 19: India on Thursday said it is concerned over incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and asserted that the primary responsibility to protect their life and liberty rests with the interim government in Dhaka.
The comments by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in Rajya Sabha came days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Dhaka and conveyed New Delhi’s concerns on the matter to the top political brass of Bangladesh’s interim government.
India continues to monitor the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh closely, he said, adding, the government in that country has reportedly arrested 70 people and filed 88 cases in connection with violence involving minorities.
“India’s concerns regarding the need to ensure safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh have been conveyed and reiterated to the authorities of the Interim government of Bangladesh on various occasions, including at the highest level,” Singh said.
The minister made the remarks responding to separate questions on the situation in Bangladesh.
“The high commission of India in Dhaka also continues to be in regular touch with the authorities of Bangladesh with regard to the welfare of minorities,” he said.
“The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh,” he added.
Singh also cited instances of attacks on Hindus and other minorities, and at their homes, businesses, and temples across Bangladesh.
“Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh,” he said.
“The government had expressed its serious concerns regarding the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja,” Singh said.
Following these attacks, the Bangladesh government issued instructions for providing special security, including deployment of army and Border Guards, to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja, he said.
The minister said Bangladesh is expected to take all necessary measures to ensure safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities.
“The same has also been reiterated during the visit of the foreign secretary to Bangladesh on December 9,” Singh said.
Ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August. (PTI)

Previous article
Fracas on Parliament premises
Next article
Modi speaks with King Charles
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government...
INTERNATIONAL

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship...
INTERNATIONAL

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by...
INTERNATIONAL

Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine

Moscow, Dec 19: President Vladimir Putin boasted that his military operation in Ukraine has strengthened Russia and denied...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...
Load more

Popular news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge