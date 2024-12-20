Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

World Bank okays $800 million loan for developing Amaravati

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 20: The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved the $800 million Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Programme, aimed to establish the city as a well-managed, climate-resilient growth centre in Andhra Pradesh that generates jobs and improves the lives of its current and future residents.

“With its urban population expected to double to 950 million by 2050, India aims to build sustainable and liveable cities as growth hubs, and Amaravati offers an exciting opportunity to model this urban transformation,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India.

“The World Bank will bring global expertise to support the design of city institutions and infrastructure that can create economic opportunities for residents, including women, youth and vulnerable groups.”

Currently, about 1,00,000 people live in the Amaravati area, with the population expected to grow severalfold over the next decade. The government has prepared a master plan for a 217 sq km area that can accommodate 3.5 million people by 2050. The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank are supporting the first phase of the city’s development.

“The Bank financing will also catalyse more than $600 million in private sector investment to help the city become financially sustainable and provide economic opportunities for its residents,” according to a World Bank statement.

The city’s Social and Economic Masterplan estimates that Amaravati has the potential to generate 50,000 jobs over the next five years in sectors such as construction, agro-processing, clean manufacturing, and services. The city’s residents, especially women and youth, will benefit from the World Bank’s support through job-focused skills training and other livelihood support to create new opportunities.

The programme will directly train 17,000 people, of which 10,000 will be women, to improve their access to better and higher-paid jobs, the statement said. The World Bank will leverage international knowledge in sustainable urban design to build the city’s trunk infrastructure, including a road grid, public transport, flood mitigation and water/wastewater systems.

The programme will also support the development of well-designed neighbourhood-level community facilities and public spaces, in addition to affordable housing for the city’s less-privileged citizens.

It will bring in smart, green technologies and design approaches to make the city more resilient to climate impacts, including through the use of low-carbon and nature-based solutions, and will help build disaster management capacity.

The $800 million loan requested by the Government of India to develop Amaravati as an economic hub and state capital for Andhra Pradesh, has a final maturity of 29 years, including a grace period of six years.

IANS

Previous article
Over 42,500 Supreme Court judgments translated into regional languages using AI
Next article
DoJ case against Adani ‘flimsy, baseless’: Mahesh Jethmalani on US Attorney’s resignation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian stock market loses over 1.4 pc amid global selloff

Mumbai, Dec 20: The Indian stock market shed more than 1,000 points on Friday amid the global selloff,...
NATIONAL

Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh

Agartala, Dec 20: Tripura Police have detained six Bangladeshi nationals including two children and two women, after they...
INTERNATIONAL

DoJ case against Adani ‘flimsy, baseless’: Mahesh Jethmalani on US Attorney’s resignation

New Delhi, Dec 20: The US Department of Justice's (DoJ) indictment of Adani Group officials in an alleged...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC backs Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong stand against Hindu rituals inside Mawjymbuin cave

Shillong, Dec 20: The KHADC on Friday decided to support the decision of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian stock market loses over 1.4 pc amid global selloff

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 20: The Indian stock market shed more...

Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Dec 20: Tripura Police have detained six Bangladeshi...

DoJ case against Adani ‘flimsy, baseless’: Mahesh Jethmalani on US Attorney’s resignation

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 20: The US Department of Justice's...
Load more

Popular news

Indian stock market loses over 1.4 pc amid global selloff

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 20: The Indian stock market shed more...

Tripura Police nab 6 from Delhi headed for Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Dec 20: Tripura Police have detained six Bangladeshi...

DoJ case against Adani ‘flimsy, baseless’: Mahesh Jethmalani on US Attorney’s resignation

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 20: The US Department of Justice's...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge