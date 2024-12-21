Saturday, December 21, 2024
NATIONAL

BSP to hold nationwide protest on Dec 24 over Home Minister’s remarks on Ambedkar

Lucknow, Dec 21 :The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced a nationwide agitation on December 24 to protest against Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks about Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Parliament, which they claim disrespected the architect of India’s Constitution.

In a series of posts shared on the social media platform X on Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati expressed her party’s strong disapproval of the statements made by Amit Shah.

She highlighted the enduring reverence for Dr Ambedkar, describing him as a “super-humanistic” figure who authored a welfare-oriented Constitution that championed the rights and dignity of Dalits, marginalised groups, and other neglected sections of society.

“Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution that upholds self-respect and human rights for Dalits and deprived sections of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Shri Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people,” Mayawati wrote.

She further added, “People from all walks of life across the country are deeply angry and agitated by the remarks made in Parliament regarding such a great personality. The Ambedkarite BSP has demanded an immediate retraction and public repentance from the Home Minister, which has not happened.”

Mayawati announced that if the demand for taking back of the statement and apology is not met, the BSP will mobilise its supporters nationwide.

“The party has decided to hold a peaceful, nationwide agitation on December 24. On this day, dharnas and demonstrations will be organised at all district headquarters across the country, to demand justice,” she declared.

The BSP leader also underlined the historical and social significance of Dr Ambedkar, describing him as the “true messiah” of Dalits and Bahujans who fought tirelessly for their legal rights and social dignity. “In the absence of Babasaheb, who spent his entire life empowering the Dalits and Bahujans to stand with self-respect and secured their legal rights, his legacy must be honoured above all,” she stated.

Mayawati also trained guns on the BJP and the Congress, accusing them of hypocrisy in their treatment of Dr Ambedkar’s legacy.

“If parties like the BJP and Congress cannot genuinely respect Babasaheb, then they should at least refrain from disrespecting him. The day Babasaheb secured legal rights and reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities through the Constitution was akin to them attaining seven lifetimes of blessings,” she asserted.

Earlier on Thursday, Mayawati at a press conference in Lucknow demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah withdraw his controversial statement about Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

