Govt announces restoration of Pinewood Hotel by 2025-end

SHILLONG, Dec 20: As Pinewood Hotel celebrates its 126th anniversary, the state government has announced plans to fully restore and optimise the historic property to its former glory before the end of 2025.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, on Friday described Pinewood as a legacy intertwined with Shillong’s rich history.

“When you visit Pinewood, it’s not about being a 5 or 7-star hotel; it’s about experiencing the hundreds of stars visible when you step outside. This hotel is a part of Shillong’s identity,” he said.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to the property, Lyngdoh said, “We are on the right track to enhance this priceless asset. Extensive restoration work will be carried out, and by 2025, Pinewood will be optimised to its full potential.”

Commenting on the significance of the anniversary, Lyngdoh noted said, “For the first time in years, the Tourism Department has chosen to celebrate this momentous occasion. Pinewood is not only one of the oldest hotels in the country but was also ranked among India’s top 50 hotels in the 1990s.”

He traced the hotel’s storied history, mentioning notable guests such as the Dalai Lama and Victor Banerjee.

“This hotel, built by a Swiss couple and later managed in collaboration with Assam’s Chaudhary family in the 1960s, has witnessed significant milestones. We are proud of its rich legacy,” the tourism minister said.

On the occasion, Lyngdoh also unveiled a small museum featuring vintage musical instruments, photographs and antique beverages, with plans for gradual expansion.

Additionally, the billiard room opposite the museum has been restored to its original splendour. “Our goal is to upscale Pinewood, making it a destination for tourists to experience the charm of Shillong as it was 126 years ago,” Lyngdoh said.

The evening celebrations featured a fully illuminated Pinewood Hotel, Christmas tunes played on instruments such as harp and piano, and a warm fireplace creating a serene and festive atmosphere.