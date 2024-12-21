News Capsule

Dry day

The Deputy Commissioners (Excise) of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi have declared dry day on Wednesday in the districts on account of Christmas festival. In this regard, all bonded warehouses, IMFL OFF and ON shops, home-made wine licensees, wine & beer licensees, home delivery licensees, canteens and outstills, et al, have been directed to remain closed on the day.

Concert

The Akashvani Jowai will organise a music concert on the eve of its foundation day at 3 pm on Saturday at Kiang Nangbah Government College auditorium, Jowai. The event will be attended by West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Batlang S. Sohliya as the chief guest.

Mela

The Commandant, 67 Bn, CRPF, has informed that Rozgar Mela 14th Tranche will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the NEIGRIHMS auditorium. During the programme, appointment letters will be distributed among the candidates of Meghalaya who have cleared all tests and examinations conducted by various organisations. The programme will be attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, as the chief guest.