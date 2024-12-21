Saturday, December 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HSPDP releases first list of candidates for ADC elections

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming autonomous district council (ADC) elections, naming six candidates for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and two for the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).
“This is the first list of eight candidates. A second list, comprising five to six candidates, will be announced after Christmas,” informed HSPDP general secretary, PL Rynthathiang.
He added that the party is contesting only in constituencies where it has a strong presence of party workers.
Responding to questions about their coordination with the United Democratic Party (UDP), Rynthathiang clarified, “We are very much in understanding under the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), but we are fielding our candidates independently.”
For the KHADC elections, the candidates announced are Jubanlang Kharbihkhiew from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, Lurshai Lyngwa from Jaiaw-Mawprem, Stodingstar Thabah from Nongspung-Sohiong, Polanding Sohphoh from Mawkyrwat, Badariti Lyngdoh Nonglait from Nongstoin, and K. Phlastingwell Pangniang from Rambrai-Jyngam.
Similarly, for the JHADC elections, the party has fielded Neh Langki Pala from Sutnga-Nongkhlieh and Wanshwa Nongtdu from Narpuh.

Uncertainty looms over NPP candidate for Mawlai; meet seeks voters' support
EKH DC bans gambling, illegal fee collection on at Shillong Peak
