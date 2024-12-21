EKH DC bans gambling, illegal fee collection on at Shillong Peak

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed restrictions on gambling and the illegal collection of entry fees at Shillong Peak during New Year’s celebrations.

In a notification, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah informed that reports had been received about illegal gambling and other unlawful activities taking place at Lum Shyllong (Shillong Peak) every year on New Year’s Day.

Further, unauthorised fees for entry and parking were reportedly being collected from the public during the celebrations.

“If such illegal practices are being allowed it may result in harassment of the public as well as it affects the sanctity and dignity of the Raid and the Hima Mylliem as a whole and whereas, I am fully satisfied that prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS is necessary to be passed,” the deputy commissioner said, while warning legal action against the violators of the order.