Sunday, December 22, 2024
NATIONAL

Trainee cop dies of bullet wound in J&K’s Ganderbal

By: Agencies

Srinagar, Dec 22 : A local trainee policeman was killed on Sunday by a bullet injury in Police Training Centre (PTS) Manigam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said the trainee policeman died when he was hit by the bullet of the sentry at the training school.

“Investigation is going on to ascertain the exact circumstances that resulted in the death of the trainee policeman. The trainee policeman was undergoing a basic recruitment training course at PTS Manigam,” the officials said.

More details were awaited in the case.

J&amp;K Police have been focusing on basic and specialised training courses at various police training institutions and also undergoing specialised training programmes with the Army and the CAPFs to meet the complex challenges of maintaining law and order while combating terrorism sponsored from across the border.

The number of local policemen, who laid down their lives for the country, fighting terrorism despite the gravest danger to their families, is matched by no other police force in the country.

It is for this reason that the J&amp;K Police force was awarded the President of India’s colour. While presenting the President’s colour to J&amp;K Police, the then President, APJ Abdul Kalam said, “I have brought great admiration for you because you are the force, the first force that has been dealing with all types of terrorism. You have made great sacrifices, 860 people, who have given their lives for the safety and security of the country”.

The colours were given to the J&amp;K Police on June 25, 2003. The President’s Colours Award is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon any armed forces unit of India. It is also known as ‘Nishan’, which is an emblem that is worn by all unit officers on the left-hand sleeve of their uniform.

–IANS

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on Monday
Stepwell discovered during excavation in Sambhal’s Chandausi area
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

