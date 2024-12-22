Sunday, December 22, 2024
NATIONAL

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on Monday

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on Monday (December 23).

The event will be held at around 10.30 a.m. through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments will take place for various Ministries and Departments of the Central government.

The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining various Ministries/Departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of Financial Services, among others.

According to a government media release, the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment.

On October 29, PM Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youths in government departments and organisations via videoconferencing. Rozgar Mela highlights the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritising employment generation. It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building, said the official release.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said 51,000 youth were being handed out recruitment letters for government jobs. He reiterated the government’s commitment that the youth of the country should get maximum employment.

Noting that the policies and decisions of the government have a direct impact on job creation, PM Modi highlighted the development of expressways, highways, roads, rail, ports, airports, laying of fiber cables, setting up of mobile towers and expansion of new industries in all parts of the country. Referring to the laying of water and gas pipelines, establishing new schools, colleges and universities and reducing logistics costs by spending on infrastructure, PM Modi said that it is not only benefitting the citizens but also creating new job opportunities.

PM Modi launched the first phase of Rozgar Mela in October 2022. Appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 newly appointed recruits during the first function.

The recruitments are done by Central Ministries and Departments themselves and through recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, and the Railway Recruitment Board. The selection process is simplified and technically efficient for faster recruitment.

–IANS

