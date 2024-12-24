Tuesday, December 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

5 soldiers killed, 5 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, Dec 24: Five soldiers were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. Officials said that an army vehicle, which was on its way from Nilam Headquarters to the Balnoi Ghora Post, met with an accident upon reaching Ghora Post.

“The vehicle fell into a deep gorge around 300-350 feet deep resulting in on-the-spot death of five soldiers and serious injuries to five other soldiers. The vehicle was part of the 11 MLA. After receiving the distress call, the quick reaction team (QRT) of 11 MLI immediately reached the spot and undertook rescue and relief operations,” an official said.

The injured soldiers were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the condition of a few of them is said to be critical, the official said. The Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the army said on X: “All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care”.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen M.V.SuchindraKumar and all ranks also extended their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers. “DhruvaCommand stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief”, it said in a post on X.

The army has been maintaining heightened vigil on the Line of Control (LoC) after intelligence reports that terrorists are waiting at the launch pads across the border to infiltrate into the Indian side before the mountain passes are closed by heavy snowfall this year.

IANS

All kinds of protests regarding Mawsynram Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling on hold till January 3
Explainer: All you need to know about the GST on EVs
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

