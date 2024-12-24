All kinds of protests regarding Mawsynram Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling on hold till January 3

Guwahati, Dec 24: Kutumba Surakshya Parishad which has resorted to agitation course to press for its demand to perform puja at Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling of Mawsynram in Meghalaya, has suspended their protests on a hold in response to a call from Meghalaya government to hold a meeting with them to discuss the matter.

The president of the organisation Satya Ranjan Borah has stated in a Press release,

“The Govt. of Meghalaya has responded to us and arranged the eagerly awaited meeting to discuss the matter of Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling of Mawsynram on 3rd January 2025. The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills invited us to attend the same vide Memo no. C&S.12/MAW/2016/145-A dtd Shillong the 23rd December’24 and we confirm our presence in the meeting.

“We also confirm that till then all kinds of protests will be on hold. The rest of the activities will be initiated if required after analysing the resolutions and outcome of the meeting.

“Please be noted that we are not here to create any kind of unwanted circumstances and not to hurt anyone of any religion or any caste and community. We have been doing our duties as provided to us under Article 51 (A) of the Constitution of India.

“We are always here to contribute towards strengthening the National integrity and socio-cultural harmony. So, we appreciate the initiative of the govt of Meghalaya and extend our acknowledgement for the same.

“Hereby, we would like to request the government kindly to call all other stakeholders related to the cave including the representatives from the local Darbar, Seng Khashi Hima Mawsynram etc. We would also request the authority kindly to arrange a site visit for us to understand the aspects related to the Cave.”