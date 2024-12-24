Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

All kinds of protests regarding Mawsynram Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling on hold till January 3

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Dec 24: Kutumba Surakshya Parishad which has resorted to agitation course to press for its demand to perform puja at Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling of Mawsynram in Meghalaya, has suspended their protests on a hold in response to a call from Meghalaya government to hold a meeting with them to discuss the matter.

The president of the  organisation Satya Ranjan Borah has stated in a Press release,
“The Govt. of Meghalaya has responded to us and arranged the eagerly awaited meeting to discuss the matter of Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling of Mawsynram on 3rd January 2025. The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills invited us to attend the same vide Memo no. C&S.12/MAW/2016/145-A dtd Shillong the 23rd December’24 and we confirm our presence in the meeting.

“We also confirm that till then all kinds of protests will be on hold. The rest of the activities will be initiated if required after analysing the resolutions and outcome of the meeting.

“Please be noted that we are not here to create any kind of unwanted circumstances and not to hurt anyone of any religion or any caste and community. We have been doing our duties as provided to us under Article 51 (A) of the Constitution of India.

“We are always here to contribute towards strengthening the National integrity and socio-cultural harmony. So, we appreciate the initiative of the govt of Meghalaya and extend our acknowledgement for the same.

“Hereby, we would like to request the government kindly to call all other stakeholders related to the cave including the representatives from the local Darbar, Seng Khashi Hima Mawsynram etc. We would also request the authority kindly to arrange a site visit for us to understand the aspects related to the Cave.”

Previous article
Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma
Next article
5 soldiers killed, 5 injured in J&K road accident
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Rifles foils major IED threat in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Imphal, Dec 24: Assam Rifles along with other security forces foiled a major IED threat on the Imphal-Dimapur...
NATIONAL

NHAI setting up shelters for stray cattle along highways to prevent accidents

New Delhi, Dec 24: To enhance road safety and address the challenge of stray cattle-related accidents, the National...
NATIONAL

Mahakumbh 2025: Super deluxe and villa tent houses ready, booking to begin from Jan 10

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 24: Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest cultural and spiritual event, is set to begin in...
NATIONAL

Explainer: All you need to know about the GST on EVs

New Delhi, Dec 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that the increase in GST from 12 per...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Rifles foils major IED threat in Manipur’s Churachandpur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 24: Assam Rifles along with other security...

NHAI setting up shelters for stray cattle along highways to prevent accidents

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: To enhance road safety and...

Mahakumbh 2025: Super deluxe and villa tent houses ready, booking to begin from Jan 10

NATIONAL 0
Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 24: Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Rifles foils major IED threat in Manipur’s Churachandpur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 24: Assam Rifles along with other security...

NHAI setting up shelters for stray cattle along highways to prevent accidents

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: To enhance road safety and...

Mahakumbh 2025: Super deluxe and villa tent houses ready, booking to begin from Jan 10

NATIONAL 0
Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 24: Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge