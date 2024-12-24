Tuesday, December 24, 2024
ESIC overhauls IT systems to boost healthcare, delivery mechanism for millions

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 24: In a significant step to improve healthcare services and overall delivery mechanism for millions, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Tuesday said it has modernised its information and IT systems.

The Dhanwantari Hospital Information System (HIS) is now being used more widely in ESIC hospitals and dispensaries, with a 40 per cent growth in adoption, enabling healthcare providers to better manage patient care and hospital operations, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“The connection pool for the concurrent users of the Dhanwantari Module as well as the Insurance Module has been increased very significantly,” the ministry informed. Moreover, the ESIC’s ‘Dhanwantari Module’ enables the hospitals and dispensaries, with better availability of patient records, previous case history, etc. thus ensures better patient care. Total number of transactions has increased by 50 per cent since the beginning of the current financial year and is on a linear rise.

“After enhancing the concurrent users 10 times in the month of September, 2024, the number of incidents reported has decreased to one third. The total number of such incidents raised is only 93 for 1.5 crore transactions,” the ESIC informed. ESIC has also upgraded its IT systems, including hardware, middleware, software and network systems; enabling the system to be faster, more secure and easier to use for stakeholders across all ESIC facilities.

The transition is integral part of ongoing operations and maintenance contract with current system integrator at a total cost of Rs 312 crore for 3 years. Meanwhile, the ESIC mobile app has also been improved to provide a more user-friendly experience and additional features. Online appointment bookings have seen remarkable growth, with a 200 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023 and another 177 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024.

Nearly 17.80 lakh new employees were enrolled under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme during October this year. The ESI Scheme offers medical care under 165 hospitals, 1,590 dispensaries, 105 dispensary-cum-branch-offices (DCBOs), and around 2,900 empanelled private hospitals.

IANS

