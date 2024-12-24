Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Don’t fiddle with rights of Dalits, Gujjars, Paharis: BJP leader to J&K CM on anti-reservation protest

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jammu, Dec 24:  BJP general secretary and in charge of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir affairs Tarun Chugh on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of trying to deprive the underprivileged classes of their rights in the name of rationalisation of reservation policy.

Speaking to media persons, Tarun Chugh said, “Omar Abdullah Ji the country is run according to the Constitution and nobody will be allowed to fiddle with the rights of the Dalits, Gujjars, Paharis and other underprivileged classes of the society.

INDIA bloc and the National Conference (NC) have deprived the underprivileged classes of their rights and they are again working on conspiracies to do the same. In the NC government members of the Valmiki Samaj could not get a government job and the BJP gave the constitutional right of reservations to these people.”

He said, “NC is working on politics of revenge and retaliation against these people, but we will not allow them to do it. Instead of engaging himself in finding solutions to the basic problems being faced by the people, Omar Abdullah is raking up superfluous issues. His government has failed to address the problems with electricity and drinking water facilities for the people, and in order to distract the public attention, they have raked up the reservation issue.”

“It is strange that during his lifetime, the Congress never gave Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar his rightful respect and after his death, they speak of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar now. Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi were honoured with the Bharat Ratna, but not Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar during the Congress rule,” Chugh said.

He alleged that Congress opposed the views of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar before Independence and also after Independence during their governments “He was forced to resign and if you study the letter written by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, you will realise how strongly he opposed reservations in Independent India,” Chugh said.

It must be mentioned that the NC Lok Sabha member, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi led a protest march against the reservation policy at CM Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar on Monday. This move, against his government by a Lok Sabha member of the ruling NC, is believed to have embarrassed the chief minister, who has assured to address the reservation policy by rationalising it within six months.

IANS

Previous article
K’taka govt employee digitally arrested for six hours, robbed of Rs 19 lakh
Next article
ESIC overhauls IT systems to boost healthcare, delivery mechanism for millions
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the road accident fatalities have...
NATIONAL

Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday launched the Jago Grahak Jago app, Jagriti app, and...
INTERNATIONAL

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite of a bilateral extradition treaty that exists, it seems...
NATIONAL

PM Modi holds brainstorming session with economists in run-up to Budget

New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with eminent economists and sectoral...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday...

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite...
Load more

Popular news

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday...

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge