Governor visits four prominent churches in Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Governor CH Vijayashankar on Tuesday visited four prominent churches in Shillong as part of the Christmas celebrations, extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state.

The Governor visited All Saints’ Cathedral, the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Jaiaw Presbyterian Church, and Garo Baptist Church.

During his visits, he participated in Christmas prayers and engaged in meaningful interactions with the clergy, including bishops and other congregation members.

In his message, the Governor highlighted the universal themes of peace, love, and harmony embodied by the birth of Christ. He also commended the churches for their vital role in promoting spiritual and social values, which help foster unity and inclusivity in the community.

The Governor concluded his visits by wishing the people of Meghalaya a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2025, encouraging everyone to embrace the spirit of togetherness and goodwill.