Wednesday, December 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Governor visits four prominent churches in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Governor CH Vijayashankar on Tuesday visited four prominent churches in Shillong as part of the Christmas celebrations, extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state.
The Governor visited All Saints’ Cathedral, the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Jaiaw Presbyterian Church, and Garo Baptist Church.
During his visits, he participated in Christmas prayers and engaged in meaningful interactions with the clergy, including bishops and other congregation members.
In his message, the Governor highlighted the universal themes of peace, love, and harmony embodied by the birth of Christ. He also commended the churches for their vital role in promoting spiritual and social values, which help foster unity and inclusivity in the community.
The Governor concluded his visits by wishing the people of Meghalaya a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2025, encouraging everyone to embrace the spirit of togetherness and goodwill.

Previous article
Children exclaim in joy during a Christmas celebration organised by an NGO called SPARK on Tuesday
Next article
WJH village warns against disruptive acts in tourist places
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mawjymbuin issue: EKH DC to meet committee on Jan 3

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The East Khasi Hills district administration will hold a meeting of the district-level...
NATIONAL

Illegal B’deshi immigration racket busted in natl capital

New Delhi, Dec 24: With the arrest of 11 people, Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC revenue receipts down by 26 per cent, says CAG report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the...
MEGHALAYA

Ready to welcome Mukul whenever he wants: Pala

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent Pala on Tuesday asserted that his party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mawjymbuin issue: EKH DC to meet committee on Jan 3

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The East Khasi Hills...

Illegal B’deshi immigration racket busted in natl capital

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: With the arrest of 11...

KHADC revenue receipts down by 26 per cent, says CAG report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The report of the...
Load more

Popular news

Mawjymbuin issue: EKH DC to meet committee on Jan 3

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The East Khasi Hills...

Illegal B’deshi immigration racket busted in natl capital

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: With the arrest of 11...

KHADC revenue receipts down by 26 per cent, says CAG report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The report of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge