WJH village warns against disruptive acts in tourist places

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Dec 24: A stern warning has been issued by the Dorbar Shnong of Thangrain village in West Jaintia Hills against entering the tourist places that fall under the village for the purpose of picnic or consumption of alcohol, gambling, or other disruptive activities.

People have also been advised to extinguish fire after completing their activities.

Signboard which display strict warnings prohibiting people from loitering in the areas of the village after 7 PM have also been put up by the Dorbar Shnong. It has also prohibited use of offensive language or inappropriate behaviour in public spaces as well as along the village’s boundaries.

The Dorbar Shnong has warned that violators will be fined Rs 5,000. If the fine is not paid, the Village Council reserves the right to refer the case to local authorities or legal bodies, it said.

It may be noted that the village members have recently cleared the litter including discarded alcohol bottles and other waste materials.