Wednesday, December 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

WJH village warns against disruptive acts in tourist places

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Dec 24: A stern warning has been issued by the Dorbar Shnong of Thangrain village in West Jaintia Hills against entering the tourist places that fall under the village for the purpose of picnic or consumption of alcohol, gambling, or other disruptive activities.
People have also been advised to extinguish fire after completing their activities.
Signboard which display strict warnings prohibiting people from loitering in the areas of the village after 7 PM have also been put up by the Dorbar Shnong. It has also prohibited use of offensive language or inappropriate behaviour in public spaces as well as along the village’s boundaries.
The Dorbar Shnong has warned that violators will be fined Rs 5,000. If the fine is not paid, the Village Council reserves the right to refer the case to local authorities or legal bodies, it said.
It may be noted that the village members have recently cleared the litter including discarded alcohol bottles and other waste materials.

Previous article
Governor visits four prominent churches in Shillong
Next article
NOTICE
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mawjymbuin issue: EKH DC to meet committee on Jan 3

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The East Khasi Hills district administration will hold a meeting of the district-level...
NATIONAL

Illegal B’deshi immigration racket busted in natl capital

New Delhi, Dec 24: With the arrest of 11 people, Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC revenue receipts down by 26 per cent, says CAG report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the...
MEGHALAYA

Ready to welcome Mukul whenever he wants: Pala

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent Pala on Tuesday asserted that his party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mawjymbuin issue: EKH DC to meet committee on Jan 3

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The East Khasi Hills...

Illegal B’deshi immigration racket busted in natl capital

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: With the arrest of 11...

KHADC revenue receipts down by 26 per cent, says CAG report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The report of the...
Load more

Popular news

Mawjymbuin issue: EKH DC to meet committee on Jan 3

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The East Khasi Hills...

Illegal B’deshi immigration racket busted in natl capital

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: With the arrest of 11...

KHADC revenue receipts down by 26 per cent, says CAG report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 24: The report of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge