Thursday, December 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

Kohli to be fined for on-field altercation with Konstas at MCG

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Melbourne, Dec 26: Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli is set to be fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his shoulder collision with debutant Australia batter Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Reports from Cricbuzz and SEN Radio have said Kohli was handed these sanctions for deliberately making physical contact with Konstas, which was assessed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Though an official statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to come, Kohli is all but certain to be charged under Article 2.12 of the Code of Conduct, which says, “Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire.”

“When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made.”

The incident happened after the 10th over, when Kohli had the ball in hand and changed his walking path to be in a shoulder collision with Konstas, who did not take kindly to it, and exchanged a few words with him. Konstas’ opening partner Usman Khawaja and on-field umpire Michael Gough came up quickly to calm down the situation immediately.

Seeing the Kohli-Konstas shoulder collision left former Australia captain Ricky Ponting displeased. “Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that.”

“Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together. It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn’t even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer,” he said while being on-air for Channel Seven.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said on Fox Sports that he did not approve of Kohli’s act towards Konstas and called it totally unnecessary. “You don’t want to see that happening. Virat is a senior player and he has been the captain of the side and he’ll have his own explanations, but its something you don’t want to see.”

IANS

Previous article
DoNER Ministry approves 86 projects worth Rs 1,970.54 crore for NE in 2024: Official
Next article
Afghanistan won’t tolerate any aggression, warns Kabul after Pakistani airstrikes that killed 46
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RG Kar tragedy: CFSL reports suggest further probe to find whether rape & murder committed by only one or others involved

Kolkata Dec 26: A recently surfaced report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), on the ghastly rape...
NATIONAL

PM Modi lauds ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’-winning children, interacts with awardees

New Delhi, Dec 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the Veer Baal Diwas programme here...
NATIONAL

IIT Bombay researchers develop needle-free shock syringes for painless treatments

New Delhi, Dec 26: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have developed a shockwave-based needle-free...
Environment

Aaranyak facilitates awareness, nature exposure for students around Pobitora WLS

Guwahati, Dec 26: With an objective to inculcate penchant for conservation of wildlife and habitats and highlight the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RG Kar tragedy: CFSL reports suggest further probe to find whether rape & murder committed by only one or others involved

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata Dec 26: A recently surfaced report of the...

PM Modi lauds ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’-winning children, interacts with awardees

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

IIT Bombay researchers develop needle-free shock syringes for painless treatments

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26: Researchers at the Indian Institute...
Load more

Popular news

RG Kar tragedy: CFSL reports suggest further probe to find whether rape & murder committed by only one or others involved

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata Dec 26: A recently surfaced report of the...

PM Modi lauds ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’-winning children, interacts with awardees

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

IIT Bombay researchers develop needle-free shock syringes for painless treatments

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26: Researchers at the Indian Institute...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge