Thursday, December 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

DoNER Ministry approves 86 projects worth Rs 1,970.54 crore for NE in 2024: Official

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Agartala, Dec 26: The Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has approved 86 projects worth Rs 1,970.54 crore for the eight northeastern states in 2024, officials said on Thursday.

A senior DoNER Ministry official said that of the sanctioned fund, Rs 1,590.81 crore has been released under various schemes till December 15. These 86 projects were approved under the NorthEast Special Infrastructure Development Scheme-Other Than Roads Infrastructure (NESIDS-OTRI), the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme – Roads (NESIDS-Roads), the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), the schemes of NEC, and special development packages.

To perfectly monitor the schemes and projects on the ground, from January 2015 to November this year, several Union Ministers visited the northeastern region more than 723 times, the official said.

He said that these visits are coordinated and monitored through the “Poorvottar Sampark Setu” portal, which provides valuable insights and graphical information about state-wise and district-wise visits of the Union Ministers to the region.

Action taken on the recommendation of Union Ministers during these visits is reviewed by the Minister of State of the DoNER Ministry from time to time. According to the official, the DoNER Ministry has formed two task forces for the development of the Agarwood and tourism sectors.

He said that Agar is one of the world’s most valuable trees, native to the northeastern region and used for medicine and fragrance purposes. The Agarwood sector in the northeastern region holds significant promise for economic growth and international trade. Recognising its potential, an Inter-Ministerial Task Force (IMTF) was constituted by the DoNER Ministry to streamline and enhance the Agarwood industry in the region towards sustainable development and global competitiveness.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier said that the state government is serious enough to take the Agarwood sector forward which was neglected in the past. He had said that the present government is continuously working to expand and develop the Agarwood industry by adopting several plans.

Various steps including Agarwood policy have been adopted to facilitate agarwood growers and traders. He had said that there are more than 12 million agar trees in the private sector of the state. The Centre has already approved the export of 25 metric tons of Agarwood chips and 1,500 kg of Agar oil from the country, Saha had said.

The official said that an Inter-ministerial Tourism Task Force has been set up to develop one world-class tourism site per NE state to attract global visitors, establish GI status for 200 unique products in the region, and foster cultural identity and brand recognition. Tourism sites for development in each state have been identified and shared with the respective states. The state shall be taking a final decision on the way forward.

The DoNER Ministry also organised the first ever ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav’ at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi showcasing northeast India’s vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional craftsmanship and distinctive GeographicalIndication (GI) tagged products. The 3-day (December 6-8) ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6.

IANS

Previous article
Over 42 lakh new investors join Indian stock market in November
Next article
Kohli to be fined for on-field altercation with Konstas at MCG
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RG Kar tragedy: CFSL reports suggest further probe to find whether rape & murder committed by only one or others involved

Kolkata Dec 26: A recently surfaced report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), on the ghastly rape...
NATIONAL

PM Modi lauds ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’-winning children, interacts with awardees

New Delhi, Dec 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the Veer Baal Diwas programme here...
NATIONAL

IIT Bombay researchers develop needle-free shock syringes for painless treatments

New Delhi, Dec 26: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have developed a shockwave-based needle-free...
Environment

Aaranyak facilitates awareness, nature exposure for students around Pobitora WLS

Guwahati, Dec 26: With an objective to inculcate penchant for conservation of wildlife and habitats and highlight the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RG Kar tragedy: CFSL reports suggest further probe to find whether rape & murder committed by only one or others involved

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata Dec 26: A recently surfaced report of the...

PM Modi lauds ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’-winning children, interacts with awardees

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

IIT Bombay researchers develop needle-free shock syringes for painless treatments

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26: Researchers at the Indian Institute...
Load more

Popular news

RG Kar tragedy: CFSL reports suggest further probe to find whether rape & murder committed by only one or others involved

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata Dec 26: A recently surfaced report of the...

PM Modi lauds ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’-winning children, interacts with awardees

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

IIT Bombay researchers develop needle-free shock syringes for painless treatments

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 26: Researchers at the Indian Institute...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge