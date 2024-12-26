Thursday, December 26, 2024
Rahul Gandhi slams Nitish govt for lathi-charge on BPSC candidates

New Delhi, Dec 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Nitish government for lathi-charge on Bihar Public Service Commission candidates in Patna during their protest to demand the cancellation of the December 13 exams.

“I had said in Parliament that in the same way that Eklavya’s thumb was cut off, in the same way the thumbs of the youth are cut off by leaking the papers,” said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha in a post on X.

“The latest example of this is Bihar. BPSC candidates are raising their voices against the paper leak and demanding cancellation of the exam. But to hide its failure, the NDA government is instead resorting to lathi-charge on the students,” he said, attaching a video of police lathi-charge on the social media platform.

Extending support to the protesters, the Gandhi scion said, “This is extremely shameful and reprehensible. Playing with the future of students will not be tolerated. We are with them and will fight to get them justice.”

The ongoing protests by BPSC candidates have escalated, leading to a contentious police response and legal action against protesters and alleged instigators. The candidates began their dharna on December 18, demanding the cancellation of the entire BPSC examination.

Their dissatisfaction grew when the BPSC cancelled the examination for only one centre and rescheduled it for January 4, 2025. On Wednesday evening, protesters attempted to surround the BPSC office on this issue, prompting police action, including lathi-charge.

Patna Police have registered an FIR against protesters, some coaching institutes, and social media accounts allegedly involved in spreading misinformation and provoking candidates. “Accounts such as BPSC Network, Study for Civil Services, Civil Adda, and UPSC Civil Service Examination have been flagged for allegedly misleading posts. We have registered an FIR against them and notices are being served,” said Anu Kumari, SDPO of (Sachiwalay) of Patna Police.

Anu Kumari said: “On Wednesday, the protesters illegally surrounded the BPSC office on Nehru Road, a vital route in Patna where protests are prohibited. Their actions disrupted public order, and the district administration used mild force to restore normalcy. We have appealed to the public to avoid paying attention to rumours circulating on social media.”

IANS

