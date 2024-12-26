Thursday, December 26, 2024
Assam Cong holds state-wide “Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Yatra”

Guwahati, Dec 24: The Assam Congress on Tuesday organised the “Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Yatra” across the state in protest against Union home minister Amit Shah’s alleged derogatory remarks on “Father of Indian Constitution”, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

As part of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s statewide programme, the Guwahati City Congress Committee organised its event at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in the Hatigaon area here.

The programme began with tributes to Babasaheb’s portrait, led by Assam CLP leader Debabrata Saikia; Deputy LoP Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and AICC secretary and Assam PCC co-in-charge Manoj Chauhan.

The committee, led by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, visited the Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner’s office to submit a memorandum to the President of India.

The memorandum demanded that the Union home minister apologised and resigned from his post for his alleged derogatory remarks on BR Ambedkar.

On the other hand, the state government had taken adequate security measures to prevent any disturbance during the programme with several contingents of security forces, including women personnel, CRPF, and state police, deployed across the Assam Secretariat in Dispur and its periphery.

Earlier, in a move to maintain law and order in the area, Section 163 of the newly enforced BNS, was imposed by the administration, creating a one-kilometre radius restriction around the Dispur Secretariat to prevent gatherings of more than five people.

The “Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Yatra” was organised across districts of the state, including Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Biswanath, Goalpara, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Hojai, Morigaon and Bongaigaon.

The Sonitpur District Congress Committee, under the leadership of Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, along with Sonitpur District Congress president, Assam PCC and District Congress office-bearers and leaders submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the district commissioner.

