Thursday, December 26, 2024
NATIONAL

RG Kar tragedy: CFSL reports suggest further probe to find whether rape & murder committed by only one or others involved

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata Dec 26: A recently surfaced report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), on the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises, has suggested further research to be exactly sure whether the crime was accomplished by only one person or there were other accused too.

As per the contents of the report, while the possibility of involvement of just one accused cannot be ruled out, further research, based on different past scientific reports by experts in similar cases, can lead to the final conclusion on whether more than one person was involved in the crime.

Till now Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed just one charge sheet in the case where civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been identified as the “sole prime accused” in the crime of rape and murder. In such a situation, the CSFL findings, suggesting further research in the matter, have raised fresh questions about whether any initiative for further research will be initiated or not.

In the report, the CFSL has mentioned that the time frame between midnight on August 8 and 6 a.m. on August 9 was the time of the “rape &amp; murder”. Already, one finding in the CSFL report has raised questions about the actual “scene of crime” in the case.

On the morning of August 9 this year, the body of the victim was spotted at the seminar hall within the hospital premises. Accordingly, first, the Kolkata Police and subsequently, the CBI carried out the investigation, considering the seminar hall as the scene of crime. However, the report of the CFSL, which was submitted to the CBI, clearly stated that there was no evident sign of a scuffle within the seminar room.

At the same time, the CFSL report has clearly stated that most of the wounds that were traced on the body of the victim were the result of her attempts to resist the rape.

IANS

PM Modi lauds ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’-winning children, interacts with awardees
