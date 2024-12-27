‘Op Praghat’: Assam STF nabs wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri raid

Guwahati, Dec 27: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a raid as part of the ongoing “Operation Praghat” and apprehended a wanted fundamentalist in western Assam’s Dhubri district on Friday morning.

Official sources said the raid was conducted at Bandhabpara village under Bilasipara police station in connection with an ongoing investigation in a case (STF police station case number 21/2024).

The apprehended person has been identified as Shahinur Islam, 36, who is a resident of Bandhabpara Part-II village under Bilasipara police station.

Various incriminating items were also recovered during the operation. They include two books, a PAN card, an Aadhaar Card, one passport and a mobile phone.

“Necessary legal and procedural formalities are being carried out. The STF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the state by taking decisive action against anti-national activities,” a statement issued by the CPRO, Assam Police said.

A couple of days back, the STF had averted another possible terror attack by arresting two more operatives of terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) during an operation at Namapara under Kokrajhar police station in lower Assam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh, a resident of Joypur Namapara, in Kokrajhar district and Sabbir Mirdha, a resident of Ramfalbil Bazar under Serfanguri police station of Kokrajhar district.

In the course of interrogation and search operations, as per Section 23 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), a huge cache of arms and ammunition and other war-like items were recovered from the hideout of one of the arrested accused persons.

The arrest came barely a week after the STF had unearthed a terror module by arresting eight fundamentalists from three states, including a Bangladeshi national.