Friday, December 27, 2024
spot_img
HealthwellnessNews Alert

Societal inequality may reduce brain health: Study

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 27: Socio-economic disparities may cause changes in brain structure and connectivity associated with ageing and dementia, according to a study on Friday. The study, led by an international team of researchers led by Trinity College Dublin, found that higher levels of inequality are linked to reduced brain volume.

It can also lead to disrupted connectivity, especially in temporo-posterior and cerebellar regions — crucial for memory and cognitive function. The findings also revealed that people with Alzheimer’s disease face the most severe impacts.

This suggests that environmental demands linked to structural inequality may exacerbate neurodegeneration in ageing populations. In contrast, the researchers observed milder effects in frontotemporal lobar degeneration. It may be due to a more significant genetic influence. “Reduced brain volume and connectivity are frequently observed in patients with dementia and are associated with disease progression and severity,” said the team in the paper, published in the journal Nature Aging.

Notably, the team found a link even after accounting for individual factors such as education, age, sex, and cognitive ability. This underscores the independent role of macro-level factors in shaping brain health. “This research highlights the critical role of structural inequality in shaping brain health,” said Dr Agustín Ibanez, Professor in global brain health at Trinity College.

“Considering dementia rates rise particularly in low- and middle-income countries, our findings emphasise the need for targeted interventions to address the root causes of brain health disparities, which appear to be specific to each region,” Ibanez added.

The findings stress the need to integrate social and physical variables along with individual social determinants of health into global brain health research. These may include variables such as democratic governance, air pollution, migration, climate change, and access to green spaces. Identifying and addressing these region-specific modulators could lead to targeted interventions that mitigate accelerated brain ageing and reduce the dementia burden in disadvantaged communities.

IANS

Previous article
Activist condemns Mawlynnong Church incident 
Next article
Why Abdul Rehman Makki’s death a big loss for JuD and Hafiz Saeed?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress chief Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks site for Dr. Manmohan Singh’s memorial

New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that...
NATIONAL

‘Op Praghat’: Assam STF nabs wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri raid

Guwahati, Dec 27: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a raid as part of the...
NATIONAL

75 iconic lighthouses in India saw more than 10 lakh visitors till September

New Delhi, Dec 27: The 75 iconic lighthouses in the country saw more than 10 lakh visitors in...
NATIONAL

Gentle in manner, resolute in convictions: Sonia Gandhi pens emotional note for Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) president Sonia Gandhi mourned the demise of former Prime Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress chief Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks site for Dr. Manmohan Singh’s memorial

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on...

‘Op Praghat’: Assam STF nabs wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri raid

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 27: The Special Task Force (STF) of...

75 iconic lighthouses in India saw more than 10 lakh visitors till September

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 27: The 75 iconic lighthouses in...
Load more

Popular news

Congress chief Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks site for Dr. Manmohan Singh’s memorial

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on...

‘Op Praghat’: Assam STF nabs wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri raid

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 27: The Special Task Force (STF) of...

75 iconic lighthouses in India saw more than 10 lakh visitors till September

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 27: The 75 iconic lighthouses in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge