Activist condemns Mawlynnong Church incident 

Tura, Dec 27: Social activist from Tura, Cherian Momin on Friday strongly condemned the incident of chanting of ‘Hindu’ slogans at Epiphany Church, Mawlynnong, by one Akash Sagar, a social media influencer, while at the same time demanding strong action from authorities against the perpetrator.

“The recent disturbing incident involving social media influencer Akash Sagar, who trespassed into the Church of Epiphany in Mawlynnong and brazenly chanted slogans unrelated to Christianity, is a blatant violation of the sanctity of religious places and an affront to the values of communal harmony that our country has long stood for. This deplorable act is a reflection of the dangerous rise in communal intolerance, and it serves as a stark reminder of the growing need to stand up against such provocations in our society,” Momin said.

“The act of chanting “Jai Shree Ram” inside a Christian place of worship not only disrespects the sanctity of the Epiphany Church but also undermines the pluralistic fabric that has historically defined our nation. India has always been proud of its multi-ethnic, multi-religious tapestry, a nation where diverse communities have coexisted in peace for centuries. However, in recent years, we have seen a disturbing shift, especially in the last decade, as divisive and communal ideologies have gained ground, undermining the spirit of unity that has been integral to our national identity,” he added.

Pointing out that the rise of such incidents across the country was a direct assault on the values enshrined in the Constitution, Momin claimed that Muslims, Christians, Dalits, tribals, and other minorities have been routinely targeted by individuals emboldened by a regime, which as per him, seems intent on eroding the secular and pluralistic foundations of our democracy.

“These acts of hate and intolerance cannot and should not be normalized, for they threaten the very essence of India’s identity as a democratic, diverse, and inclusive nation,” he said, while reminding that such actions are not only disrespectful but also in direct contravention of the legal provisions enshrined in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including, Section 153A of the IPC and Section 153A.

Momin, while demanding strong action against perpetrators of such acts from authorities, has also expressed support to social activist from Shillong, Angela Ranggad for filing an FIR on the matter.

“I stand firmly in support of social activist Angela Rangad, who has shown immense courage in lodging an FIR against the influencer and his associates. Angela has been at the forefront of efforts to protect the rights of marginalized communities and uphold the principles of secularism and communal harmony. Her dedication to ensuring justice and fairness for all, regardless of religious background, is commendable and deserves our full support,” he stated.