USTM condoles and pays tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Guwahati, Dec 27: A condolence meeting was organized at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today to pay homage to Dr. Manmohan Singh, the two-time former Prime Minister of India and a pioneer of India’s economic reforms.

The meeting was graced by USTM Chancellor M. Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof G D Sharma, other high officials, faculty members, and students, who gathered to offer floral tributes and reflect on Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Chancellor Hoque expressed heartfelt condolences and said:

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former two-time Prime Minister of India and the architect of India’s economic reforms. His profound contributions to the nation will forever remain etched in our hearts. Dr. Singh’s passing is an irreparable loss to the nation.”

The USTM community mourns the loss of an exceptional leader and extends its prayers to his family during this time of grief.