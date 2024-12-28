Saturday, December 28, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kabul, Dec 28: Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at border crossing points, killing 19 Pakistani soldiers and three Afghan civilians, local media reported on Saturday.

The fierce clashes are ongoing in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost and Paktia provinces bordering Pakistan, TOLOnews reported, quoting a source from the Ministry of National Defense, as per Xinhua news agency.

Afghan border forces have set on fire several Pakistani military posts in the Ali Shir district of Khost province and captured two Pakistani posts in the Dand-e-Patan district of Paktia province, it said.

Three Afghan civilians lost their lives due to mortar shells fired by Pakistani soldiers in the Dand-e-Patan district, the source added. The clashes took place following airstrikes carried out by Pakistani troops in Paktika province on Tuesday night that killed 51 people, including women and children.

In addition to this, following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks as the new regime has emboldened and strengthened the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP aims to establish an Islamic emirate in Pakistan, just like its brother outfit did in Kabul.

A report by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies revealed a 56 per cent rise in fatalities from terror attacks in Pakistan in 2023 compared to 2022, with over 1,500 killed, including 500 security personnel. The relationship between the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan’s government has been further strained after Islamabad accused the Kabul regime of cross-border terrorism.

IANS

Previous article
Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao
Next article
FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market

Mumbai, Dec 28:  Despite stock market volatility amid geo-political uncertainties, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net investors in...
Climate Change

Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao

New Delhi, Dec 28: Climate change risks have started to impact the financial system and it is essential...
NATIONAL

Manipur: Militants open fire, injure four; CM condemns attack

Imphal, Dec 28: At least four persons including a TV Journalist and a security personnel were injured after...
NATIONAL

Nation bids farewell to ‘Architect of India’s economic reforms’ Dr Singh with State honours

New Delhi, Dec 28: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was laid to rest with full State honours...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 28:  Despite stock market volatility amid geo-political...

Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Dec 28: Climate change risks have started...

Manipur: Militants open fire, injure four; CM condemns attack

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 28: At least four persons including a...
Load more

Popular news

FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 28:  Despite stock market volatility amid geo-political...

Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Dec 28: Climate change risks have started...

Manipur: Militants open fire, injure four; CM condemns attack

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 28: At least four persons including a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge