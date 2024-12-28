Gavaskar slams Rohit, Siraj after lackluster Test performances

Melbourne, Dec 27: Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back in his assessment of skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Siraj following their underwhelming performances in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Gavaskar raised concerns about Rohit’s diminishing reflexes and questioned Siraj’s effectiveness, calling for accountability and changes in the Indian playing XI ahead of the final Test in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma’s Struggles Continue

Gavaskar expressed disappointment over Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in India’s first innings, where the 37-year-old managed just three runs off 12 balls before being dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

Attempting a half-pull shot to a short-of-length delivery, Rohit mistimed his stroke, gifting a catch to Scott Boland at mid-on.

Highlighting flaws in Rohit’s footwork, Gavaskar suggested that age and a lack of match practice could be catching up with the Indian skipper. “That’s a shot he normally plays with ease. But at 36 or 37, when you have long gaps between games, your body reacts slower. The mind is sharp, but the body doesn’t always follow. That’s why you see a lack of footwork,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Rohit’s decision to return to the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and demote KL Rahul to No. 3 backfired. The Indian captain’s recent struggles against Cummins also came into focus, as the Australian pacer has now dismissed Rohit seven times in Tests, conceding only 127 runs in 199 deliveries.

Rohit’s early dismissal added to India’s woes on a batting-friendly Melbourne pitch. KL Rahul failed to make an impact either, falling to Cummins for 24, leaving India on the back foot.

Mohammed Siraj Faces the Heat

Gavaskar also turned his attention to Mohammed Siraj, who has failed to replicate his 2021 heroics in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Siraj, who has taken 13 wickets in seven innings, has struggled with accuracy and pace, placing additional pressure on Jasprit Bumrah to lead the bowling attack.

Siraj endured a torrid time in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, conceding 122 runs in 23 overs without taking a wicket. His economy rate of 4.07 runs per over is the highest among frontline pacers in the series, raising questions about his place in the side.

Gavaskar suggested that Siraj be dropped, rather than rested, to send a clear message about performance expectations. “Siraj needs to be told he is being left out for non-performance. Talking about ‘rest’ sends the wrong message. Players need to understand that poor performances have consequences,” Gavaskar stated.

The legendary batter recommended either the return of Harshit Rana, who featured in the first two Tests, or the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna for the final Test in Sydney.

“If you want to make two changes, bring in Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana to support Bumrah. Siraj has not delivered on pitches that were helpful, and that needs to be addressed,” he added. (IANS)