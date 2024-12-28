Bump to ‘barbecue’: Kohli’s mix-up with Jaiswal could be Test turner

MELBOURNE, Dec 27: India’s second-day momentum in the Boxing Day Test against Australia took a dramatic turn with a mix-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The miscommunication not only resulted in Jaiswal’s run-out but also triggered a late collapse that saw India lose three wickets for just six runs.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon humorously described the incident as “one of the best barbecues” he had witnessed, underlining its impact as a potential turning point in the match.

The chaotic moment occurred during India’s strong first-innings reply when Jaiswal flicked Scott Boland towards Pat Cummins at mid-on and set off for a quick single. However, Kohli, standing at the non-striker’s end, refused the run, leaving Jaiswal stranded mid-pitch. The young opener, who had been the dominant partner in a 102-run stand, found himself standing beside Kohli as Cummins executed a simple run-out.

Jaiswal, visibly frustrated, gestured to Kohli, seemingly indicating that the call had been his. Kohli, in response, appeared to assert there was no run to be taken. The incident not only ended Jaiswal’s promising knock but also shifted the momentum firmly in Australia’s favor.Lyon, speaking to the ABC, admitted the run-out caught the Australians off guard. “It was probably one of the best barbecues I’ve seen. It came out of the blue. They were doing it pretty easy out there,” he said. “Pressure does funny things, and silly run-outs like that are coach killers.”The fallout from the mix-up was immediate. Kohli, who had shown early signs of form, was dismissed just seven balls later, edging Boland for 36. The wicket exposed India’s fragile middle order, with nightwatchman Akash Deep also falling cheaply to Lyon. What had started as a promising innings on the best batting surface of the series ended in disarray.Australian vice-captain Steve Smith, fresh off his second century in as many Tests, reflected on the pivotal moment. “They were both looking really good. Jaiswal played aggressively, punishing any loose deliveries, and Kohli was showing great patience. But sometimes, breaking a partnership like that can lead to a quick domino effect, and fortunately for us, it did today.”

Kohli, who has been at the center of attention throughout the series, added another chapter to his eventful Melbourne Test. Just a day earlier, he had been reprimanded for a bump on Australian debutant Sam Konstas, drawing the ire of fans and critics alike.

Despite the controversy, Kohli’s on-field demeanor remained fiery, signaling to the vocal Melbourne crowd that their jeers had no effect on him.

For Australia, the collapse provided a golden opportunity to regain control in a tightly contested match. Boland’s ability to exploit the moment and Lyon’s consistency helped the hosts capitalize on India’s mistakes. As Lyon summed up, “Sometimes cricket hands you unexpected moments, and it’s up to you to make the most of them. Today, we did just that.” (Agencies)