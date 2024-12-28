Saturday, December 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

J&K Police extend helping hand to the needy amid heavy snowfall

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, Dec 28: Jammu & Kashmir Police extended a helping hand to commoners by evacuating ailing patients and rescuing hundreds of stranded passenger vehicles during the ongoing snowfall across Kashmir valley, as per a police statement on Saturday.

In Anantnag, a distress call was received by Police that a vehicle carrying four tourists travelling from the National Highway via Dalwach to Dooru had got stuck in heavy snow leaving the passengers stranded in extreme weather conditions.

A team from Police Station Dooru rushed and rescued all four tourists and safely evacuated them to a secure location. Moreover, police facilitated the emergency evacuation of a female patient from Bragam Dooru to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dooru in a police vehicle. The patient, who had recently undergone surgery, experienced severe pain and required immediate medical attention.

Upon receiving the distress call, police acted swiftly, arranging transportation and ensuring the patient was safely shifted to the hospital without delay. Police in Budgam rescued tourists stranded in Doodhpathri and helped patients, commuters and tourists who were stuck on roads at different places across the district, especially in far-flung areas.

In Pulwama, a distress call was received, reporting that a group of people along with a deceased person’s body were stranded at Wahibugh while en route to Qazipora, Budgam. Acting swiftly, police ensured that the dead body was carried on foot to Qazipora, enabling the bereaved family to perform the final rites.

In another incident, early this morning, two women in need of emergency medical attention were rescued near Turkawagan Bridge. Braving adverse weather conditions, police transported the patients to District Hospital Pulwama, where they received medical treatment.

In Ganderbal, Police extended assistance to tourists, commuters and patients stranded in the snow at various locations across the district. In Awantipora, police received a distress call from Shahabad Awantipora, in which the caller requested that a lady is in dire need of medical treatment to save her life.

Acting swiftly, a special team led by SHO Police Station Awantipora rushed to the spot along with his vehicle and evacuated the said patient to SDH Tral for treatment. In Kulgam, police received a distress call from Adigam, Devsar in which the caller reported that an ailing person (cardiac patient) namely Nawaz Ahmad Mallah son of Ghulam Nabi Mallah resident of Adigam Devsar had suffered a heart attack and is in dire need of medical treatment.

However, the family members were unable to shift the patient to the hospital at their own due to incessant snowfall and slippery road, making access impossible through conventional means. Acting swiftly, a special team led by SHO police station Devsar rushed to the spot and evacuated the cardiac patient to a hospital for treatment.

Police in Baramulla launched extensive emergency assistance operations across the district following heavy snowfall including rescuing stranded vehicles, providing mechanical assistance, and helping install snow chains. Under the supervision of SSP Baramulla, police teams were strategically deployed along the Gulmarg-Tangmarg road axis and other critical areas to aid stranded travellers and tourists visiting Gulmarg.

Moreover, various teams have been constituted and deputed across the districts of Kashmir valley for providing a helping hand to general public, especially in far-flung areas prone to heavy snowfall. Emergency help desks have also been established by J&amp;K Police at key locations, offering shelter and transportation assistance to tourists.

“J&K Police continuing its unwavering dedication to serving the community even in challenging circumstances. J&amp;K Police urges the public to exercise caution during severe weather conditions and to reach out in emergencies for assistance on already established helpline numbers or Dial 112,” the police statement said.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi meets World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, calls him ‘India’s pride’
Next article
K’taka Police arrest bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 crore via corporate data theft
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

K’taka Police arrest bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 crore via corporate data theft

Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka Police have arrested a gang of four individuals, led by the Manager of...
NATIONAL

PM Modi meets World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, calls him ‘India’s pride’

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the newly-crowned World Chess Champion D. Gukesh,...
News Alert

Astronomy workshop triggers curiosity among students at Borhat in Assam

  Guwahati, Dec 28: Astronomy, often considered a gateway to fostering scientific temperament, took center stage at Borhat Higher...
NATIONAL

ISRO’s SpaDEX mission to achieve a historic space docking feat: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 28: While India has proved its prowess in precision landing with Chandrayaan-3, the impending SpaDeX...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

K’taka Police arrest bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 crore via corporate data theft

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka Police have arrested a...

PM Modi meets World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, calls him ‘India’s pride’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Astronomy workshop triggers curiosity among students at Borhat in Assam

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Dec 28: Astronomy, often considered a gateway to...
Load more

Popular news

K’taka Police arrest bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 crore via corporate data theft

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka Police have arrested a...

PM Modi meets World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, calls him ‘India’s pride’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Astronomy workshop triggers curiosity among students at Borhat in Assam

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Dec 28: Astronomy, often considered a gateway to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge