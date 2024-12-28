J&K Police extend helping hand to the needy amid heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 28: Jammu & Kashmir Police extended a helping hand to commoners by evacuating ailing patients and rescuing hundreds of stranded passenger vehicles during the ongoing snowfall across Kashmir valley, as per a police statement on Saturday.

In Anantnag, a distress call was received by Police that a vehicle carrying four tourists travelling from the National Highway via Dalwach to Dooru had got stuck in heavy snow leaving the passengers stranded in extreme weather conditions.

A team from Police Station Dooru rushed and rescued all four tourists and safely evacuated them to a secure location. Moreover, police facilitated the emergency evacuation of a female patient from Bragam Dooru to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dooru in a police vehicle. The patient, who had recently undergone surgery, experienced severe pain and required immediate medical attention.

Upon receiving the distress call, police acted swiftly, arranging transportation and ensuring the patient was safely shifted to the hospital without delay. Police in Budgam rescued tourists stranded in Doodhpathri and helped patients, commuters and tourists who were stuck on roads at different places across the district, especially in far-flung areas.

In Pulwama, a distress call was received, reporting that a group of people along with a deceased person’s body were stranded at Wahibugh while en route to Qazipora, Budgam. Acting swiftly, police ensured that the dead body was carried on foot to Qazipora, enabling the bereaved family to perform the final rites.

In another incident, early this morning, two women in need of emergency medical attention were rescued near Turkawagan Bridge. Braving adverse weather conditions, police transported the patients to District Hospital Pulwama, where they received medical treatment.

In Ganderbal, Police extended assistance to tourists, commuters and patients stranded in the snow at various locations across the district. In Awantipora, police received a distress call from Shahabad Awantipora, in which the caller requested that a lady is in dire need of medical treatment to save her life.

Acting swiftly, a special team led by SHO Police Station Awantipora rushed to the spot along with his vehicle and evacuated the said patient to SDH Tral for treatment. In Kulgam, police received a distress call from Adigam, Devsar in which the caller reported that an ailing person (cardiac patient) namely Nawaz Ahmad Mallah son of Ghulam Nabi Mallah resident of Adigam Devsar had suffered a heart attack and is in dire need of medical treatment.

However, the family members were unable to shift the patient to the hospital at their own due to incessant snowfall and slippery road, making access impossible through conventional means. Acting swiftly, a special team led by SHO police station Devsar rushed to the spot and evacuated the cardiac patient to a hospital for treatment.

Police in Baramulla launched extensive emergency assistance operations across the district following heavy snowfall including rescuing stranded vehicles, providing mechanical assistance, and helping install snow chains. Under the supervision of SSP Baramulla, police teams were strategically deployed along the Gulmarg-Tangmarg road axis and other critical areas to aid stranded travellers and tourists visiting Gulmarg.

Moreover, various teams have been constituted and deputed across the districts of Kashmir valley for providing a helping hand to general public, especially in far-flung areas prone to heavy snowfall. Emergency help desks have also been established by J&K Police at key locations, offering shelter and transportation assistance to tourists.

“J&K Police continuing its unwavering dedication to serving the community even in challenging circumstances. J&K Police urges the public to exercise caution during severe weather conditions and to reach out in emergencies for assistance on already established helpline numbers or Dial 112,” the police statement said.

IANS