Saturday, December 28, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi meets World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, calls him ‘India’s pride’

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the newly-crowned World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, during which he also held an interaction with the 18-year-old Chennai resident, who scripted history earlier this month by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “Had an excellent interaction with chess champion and India’s pride, @DGukesh! I have been closely interacting with him for a few years now, and what strikes me most about him is his determination and dedication. His confidence is truly inspiring.

“In fact, I recall seeing a video of his few years ago where he had said he would become the youngest world champion — a prediction that has now clearly come true thanks to his own efforts.”

PM Modi also had words of appreciation for the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, saying: “Along with confidence, Gukesh embodies calmness and humility. Upon winning, he was composed, basking in his glory while fully understanding how to process this hard-earned victory. Our conversation today revolved around the transformative potential of yoga and meditation.”

The Prime Minister also noted the role of his parents in his success. He said: “In the success of every athlete, their parents play a pivotal role. I complimented Gukesh’s parents for supporting him through thick and thin. Their dedication will inspire countless parents of young aspirants who dream of pursuing sports as a career.”

“I am also delighted to have received from Gukesh the original chessboard from the game he won. The chessboard, autographed by both him and Ding Liren, is a cherished memento,” PM Modi posted on X. On December 12, D. Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match in Singapore.

Gukesh had capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 and becoming only the second Indian to win the World Chess Champion. By beating Ding, Gukesh became the 18th World Champion in the over century-long history of chess and the youngest after beating Garry Kasparov’s record of winning the title at the age of 22 and heralding the arrival of a new king on the chess horizon.

Gukesh is the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship title, claiming the title in just over a decade after five-time Champion Viswanathan Anand had lost the title to Magnus Carlsen of Norway in Chennai in 2013. Carlsen has abdicated the crown in 2023, paving the way for Ding to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi.

In a winner-takes-all 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship match Ding had steered towards a draw after starting with Reversed Grunfeld variation of Zukertort Opening, the 32-year-old from China made a sensational blunder.

Having battled it out for 13 games over three weeks, Ding was looking forward to the rapid and blitz tiebreakers as had effectively countered the aggressive tactics of the young Indian challenger to steer the game towards a drawish position.

IANS

