NATIONAL

Arrested Bangladeshi national frequently changed locations in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 29:Abiyur Rahaman, the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator who was arrested on December 27 by Kolkata Police from a hotel in Marquis Street in central Kolkata along with fake Indian identity documents, including passport, had been frequently changing his accommodations since he started residing in India permanently since 2023.

Kolkata Police insiders said that although he started residing in different places of West Bengal in 2023, he started the process of getting the fake Indian documents in 2017.

In this case, too, sources said, he followed the same pattern of first getting the ration card, followed by EPIC, PAN and Aadhaar cards and finally the fake Indian passport in 2023, after which he started residing permanently in West Bengal.

Incidentally, at the time when he was arrested, he suppressed the fact of holding a fake Indian passport, which the investigating officials later recovered.

He first started residing at Madhyamgram in North 24 Paragans district of West Bengal and subsequently shifted to the minority-dominated Khidirpur area in south Kolkata. The last two places where he had been staying were in the New Market area and finally at the hotel in the Marquis Street area where he was arrested.

A city police insider said that such frequent changes in the locations of his accommodation have made the investigating officers apprehensive that Rahaman was for something quite major which the cops are trying to extract through interrogation.

Incidentally, the hotel from where Rahaman, an original resident of Nariel in Bangladesh, was arrested was located at Marquis Street under Park Street Police Station in central Kolkata, the same locality from where former Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) associate Selim Matabbar was arrested. He was also staying at a hotel there posing as an Indian citizen with a fake passport.

Incidentally, there are several hotels in the Marquis Street area providing accommodation to Bangladeshi citizens coming to India on either tourist or medical visas.

–IANS

PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh’s grandeur, stresses message of unity in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Indian Railways completes 6,450 km track renewal, raises speed to 130 kmph on key sections
