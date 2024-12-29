Sunday, December 29, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi highlights Maha Kumbh’s grandeur, stresses message of unity in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, highlighted the preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, stressing its vastness, diversity, and message of unifying spirit.

PM Modi noted that preparations for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj are progressing at full pace.

Recalling his recent visit to Prayagraj, he said, “A few days ago, I had the opportunity to see the entire Kumbh area from a helicopter. It was overwhelming – so massive, so beautiful, so grand. The Maha Kumbh is special not just because of its vastness but also due to its diversity.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the event’s inclusiveness, stating, “Crores of people gather, accompanied by lakhs of priests, thousands of traditions, hundreds of communities, and various Akhadas. There is no discrimination – no one is big or small. Such unity in diversity is not seen anywhere else in the world. That is why our Kumbh is also a ‘Maha Kumbh of Unity.’ This year’s Maha Kumbh will further strengthen the mantra of unity.”

Urging citizens to take a pledge of unity and removing the “divisional hatred” from the society during the Kumbh, PM Modi remarked, “In a nutshell, I would say, ‘Maha Kumbh ka sandesh, ek ho poora desh’ (Maha Kumbh’s message is to unite the entire country). And in other words, ‘Ganga ki aviral dhara, na bate samaaj humara’ (Just like the flowing Ganga, our society must not be divided).”

The Prime Minister also spoke about the digital innovations planned for the Maha Kumbh, such as a navigation system for various ghats, temples, and parking areas and an AI-powered chatbot to provide comprehensive information. He encouraged participants to share selfies with the hashtag Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh.

PM Modi also highlighted the upcoming milestone of 75 years since the adoption of India’s Constitution, which will be celebrated on January 26, 2025.

“This is a moment of immense pride for all Indians. Our Constitution, crafted by visionary makers, has stood the test of time. It is our guiding light,” he said.

To commemorate this milestone, the Prime Minister mentioned year-long activities starting from this year’s Constitution Day on November 26. A dedicated website, Constitution75.com, has been launched to engage citizens, especially students, with the legacy of the Constitution.

He urged young Indians to participate in these celebrations and deepen their understanding of the Constitution’s values.

–IANS

