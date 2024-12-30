Abhirupa wins gold, abgs “Best of the Best” title at All Assam Open Karate Championship

Guwahati, Dec 30: Abhirupa Kashyap, a BA Psychology student from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has won the Gold Medal and the prestigious “Best of the Best” cash prize of ₹20,000 at the All Assam Open Karate Championship.

The event was held on December 28-29, 2024, at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati). Adding to this remarkable achievement, Abhirupa has also been selected for the Assam Premier League, marking another significant step in her journey as a professional athlete.

Expressing her gratitude, Abhirupa said, “I have received great support from my institution, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya, and especially from our Hon’ble Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque. He is always positive and welcoming towards the cause of sports. I have been awarded a 100% scholarship to study here, along with all the facilities that a sportsperson needs. Our Chancellor encourages us to excel not just nationally but also in international competitions.”

Abhirupa’s determination and vision extend beyond her recent triumph. Sharing her future plans, she stated, “My ultimate goal is the Olympics. But now, I am focusing on smaller goals. At present, I am preparing for the AIU (Association of Indian Universities) sports competitions.”