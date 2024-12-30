Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares dreamy pictures from her vacation in Finland

Mumbai, Dec 30: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’, is all set to ring in the New Year in the biting cold of Finland. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures and videos of herself and her family enjoying the Finnish winters.

The dreamy pictures and videos capture the beauty of the Nordic country. She wrote in the caption, “Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland”. Earlier, the actress and her husband, Raj Kundra’s premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After this, Raj had issued a public statement about him fully complying with the authorities. Raj took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and penned a long note.

He wrote, “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornography’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail”.

He further mentioned, “A note to the media: It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries. #ED”. The recent ED searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case. On October 3, Kundra, who is facing accusations of money laundering through bitcoin, received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate, instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse.

In response, he filed a petition with the Mumbai High Court challenging the notice. The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 in connection with the case, facing multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. He was later granted bail by a city court.