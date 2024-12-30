Monday, December 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

NHRC tells ‘X’ to take down Kejriwal video showing use of kids in campaign

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 30: NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on Monday directed social media platform ‘X’ to immediately remove an objectionable video showing the alleged involvement of children in political campaigning by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

The NHRC member also drew the attention of CEC Rajiv Kumar to the issue and requested him to consider issuing guidelines to political parties to refrain from using children in political activities. In separate letters written to the CEC and Vinay Prakash, Resident Grievances Officer, X, Kanoongo said the Commission is deeply concerned about the participation of children in political campaigning activities.

The Commission, taking suo motu cognizance of the matter under Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, said it has come across a post on X wherein CM Atishi and Kejriwal, have shared content/video depicting children directly involved in political campaigning activities for the Aam Aadmi Party.

“This practice not only violates the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India on February 5, 2024 but also contravenes Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with other relevant legal provisions,” Kanoongo wrote.

The Commission admitted that the Model Code of Conduct for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi has not yet come into force but added that the development called for an immediate intervention.

The NHRC also directed X to take urgent corrective measures to address the issue and file a report. “The Commission is of the firm view that the aforementioned post(s)/re-post(s) should be immediately removed/taken down and an Action Taken Report (ATR) detailing the steps undertaken to address this issue must be submitted to the Commission within seven days,” Kanoongo wrote to the X official.

IANS

Previous article
Statesman of great vision: PM Modi pays tribute to former US Prez Jimmy Carter
Next article
Shekhar Kapur recalls daughter asking him, ‘How do I know you really exist?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Spreading same lies won’t make it truth: Hardeep Puri tears into Kejriwal over Rohingya claims

New Delhi, Dec 30: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday shot back at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal...
NATIONAL

Govt rolling out Rs 15,000 crore roadmap to help steel industry cut carbon emissions

New Delhi, Dec 30:  The government is preparing the ‘Green Steel Mission’ with an estimated cost of Rs...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan’s largest nuclear power plant construction project gets green light

Islamabad, Dec 30: Pakistan’s nuclear programme and its ballistic missile development projects have come under question many times...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shekhar Kapur recalls daughter asking him, ‘How do I know you really exist?

Mumbai, Dec 30:  Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently shared a heartwarming and thought-provoking memory of a conversation with his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Spreading same lies won’t make it truth: Hardeep Puri tears into Kejriwal over Rohingya claims

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 30: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri...

Govt rolling out Rs 15,000 crore roadmap to help steel industry cut carbon emissions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 30:  The government is preparing the...

Pakistan’s largest nuclear power plant construction project gets green light

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Dec 30: Pakistan’s nuclear programme and its ballistic...
Load more

Popular news

Spreading same lies won’t make it truth: Hardeep Puri tears into Kejriwal over Rohingya claims

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 30: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri...

Govt rolling out Rs 15,000 crore roadmap to help steel industry cut carbon emissions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 30:  The government is preparing the...

Pakistan’s largest nuclear power plant construction project gets green light

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Dec 30: Pakistan’s nuclear programme and its ballistic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge