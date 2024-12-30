Shekhar Kapur recalls daughter asking him, ‘How do I know you really exist?

Mumbai, Dec 30: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently shared a heartwarming and thought-provoking memory of a conversation with his daughter Kaveri. In a candid reflection, Kapur recalled how his daughter once asked him a profound question: “How do I know you really exist?”

This intriguing query from his child left a lasting impact on the director, sparking a deeper exploration of the nature of existence and the way we perceive the world around us. On Monday, Kapur took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him with his daughter, highlighting the curious and insightful nature of children, as well as the meaningful conversations that can shape one’s perspective on life.

For the caption, he wrote, “Daddy, how do I know you really exist? How do I know you’re not just in my dream. Kaveri was about this age when she asked me this question. She was constantly asking me existential questions. Questions that Kaveri remembers differently..‘Daddy, how do I know you’re not in God’s dream?

How do I know you’re real? ’She’s been asking me questions like this all her life. She talks about the relationship between doubt and destiny .. and why Doubt is necessary to guide you to your Destiny.” The post further read, “Kaveri has grown up.

She’s an amazing singer song writer. Is going to play a major part in my next film ‘Masoom-the next generation. But she is also about to release her first book on poetry. .. and like all the young people of her generation and age, their lives were so interrupted by Covid, that they became the ‘anxiety generation’ ..And Kaveri is bringing all that to her songs, to her part in the film and her poetry of course ..”

Shekhar continued, “And I miss the little Kaveri .. the little baby that would spread her arms out and say ‘Daddy ..Godi’ when she wanted to be lifted up. I’ve been trying to get her to say that to me .. in that baby voice .. ofcourse she is horrified that I would keep asking her to be ‘babyish. #father #fatherdaughter #daughter #singersongwriter #singer #actor #poet #poetess.”

IANS