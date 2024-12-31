Tuesday, December 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Another year set to go by but issues remain unresolved

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: The year 2024 is about to come to a close but the issues such as Inner Line Permit (ILP), inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, resumption of coal mining and resolving the state’s border disputes with Assam have still remained unfulfilled.
The ILP demand was raised more than a decade ago. In 2024, no visible action was taken by the state government or the pressure groups to impress upon the Centre to implement ILP in the state.
In December 2019, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution in favour of ILP.
As regards the recognition of Khasi and Garo languages, there is no word from the Centre on the status of the demand. People who took up the demand seemed to have gone quiet. The Assembly passed a resolution also on this issue.
The National Green Tribunal had imposed a ban on rat-hole mining in 2014. Later, the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of scientific mining in Meghalaya. However, till today, there is no word from the government on when it will begin.
Approvals given to some prospective miners are pending at the level of the state government.
While scientific mining is yet to begin, instances and allegations of illegal coal mining and its transportation continue to be reported from different parts of the state.
As regards the boundary issue, both states showed great enthusiasm in reaching a solution to six disputed areas in the first phase. The talks in the second phase have got delayed by nearly two years with Assam allegedly not showing any intent.

Paul says church trespass politics of Hindutva sentiments
Paul not in sync with UDP stand on investment plan
