MEGHALAYA

Farmers cry foul over deductions on produce

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: Farmers in Meghalaya are facing financial challenges due to deductions imposed on their agricultural produce, including potatoes, chillies and ginger, when they are brought to market.
K Kurbah, a farmer from East Khasi Hills, highlighting the problem, said, “For every 10 kg, we take to the market, 1 kg is deducted. If we bring 100 kg, that’s 10 kg gone, which could have otherwise bought us a bag of rice. This is a major loss for us.”
Kurbah urged the government to intervene and standardise the pricing of agricultural goods. “All we are asking for is a fair price for what we grow. A fixed rate for our produce would help prevent these losses,” he said.
This issue of deductions has persisted in the state for years, despite repeated government assurances to address it. Farmers have long awaited the formation of a committee to regulate agricultural prices and ensure fair dealings between traders and producers.
“There have been multiple promises about setting up a regulatory committee, but nothing has materialised,” Kurbah noted.
The government had announced plans to establish such a committee under existing laws, but delays have left farmers struggling.
Kurbah emphasised the need for action, stating, “We don’t need subsidies or financial aid. What we need is a pricing system that ensures fairness. The government must work with us to resolve this issue.”

Recruitment in ADCs lacks transparency, claims KSU
$100 bn economy vision, majority for NPP, killer floods dominate Meghalaya in 2024
