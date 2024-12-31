Recruitment in ADCs lacks transparency, claims KSU

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday criticised the lack of transparency in the recruitment process within the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) since their inception.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming district council elections, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar expressed disappointment over the alleged irregularities. “It is unfortunate to note that there has been no transparency in the recruitment process within the ADCs,” he said.

Marngar pointed out that the councils have failed to advertise vacant posts or conduct interviews for filling these positions. He made these remarks after paying floral tributes to the life-size statue of U Kiang Nangbah on his 162nd death anniversary near Civil Hospital, Shillong.

The KSU president urged the public to hold the newly-elected Members of District Councils (MDCs) accountable for ensuring greater transparency in the councils’ functioning, particularly in recruitment processes.

He also cautioned against elected MDCs misusing their positions by setting up illegal toll gates for revenue collection.

“We expect the newly elected MDCs to perform their duties responsibly and as mandated,” Marngar stated.

Additionally, Marngar highlighted the union’s efforts to push the state government to ensure fair and transparent recruitment processes within the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the various District Selection Committees (DSCs).

He emphasised the importance of restoring youth confidence in the system. “We want the youth to have faith in the system when applying for government job vacancies,” he said.