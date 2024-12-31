Tuesday, December 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

In a poetic style, PM Modi wishes New Year to aspirational India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 31: Reflecting the mood of a confident India eager to march ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished a Happy New Year to countrymen in a post on X and recounted the remarkable progress and transformation achieved in 2024. Calling it a “poetic celebration”, PM Modi, in his post in Hinglish, said, “Mera Bharat Badh raha (My India is taking big strides of progress).

“From space to soil, railways to runways, culture to innovation, #IndiaIn2024 marked a year of remarkable progress &amp; transformation!” wrote PM Modi in a heartfelt message. “A poetic celebration as we stride confidently into 2025,” said the Prime Minister as he leads the nation into 2025.

The PM’s New Year post also carried a 2.41-minute video animation clip depicting the achievements made in an eventful 2024. The milestones depicted in the video included the country’s space launches, super-computing, a boost in defense manufacturing, growth in the aviation industry, and infra marvels like the underwater Howrah Maidan Metro, Rameswaram rail bridge, and Vande Bharat rail.

The video also highlighted increased medical colleges and improved health facilities for the public, Atal Pension scheme, PM Awas, the first temple in Abu Dhabi, and the introduction of the three new criminal laws.

In a virtual report card of the government’s performance in 2024, the animation clip had special information on the economy. Besides highlighting the $700 billion foreign reserves, it also showcased the country’s emergence as the third biggest force in Asia and 24.82 crore people emerging from poverty.

On the job creation front, the video highlighted the Rs 2 lakh crore package for 4.1 crore youth. In the sports domain, the PM’s video on 2024 highlighted the record 29 medals won by India in the Para-Olympics. For the environment, the PM’s video gave the message of “Ek ped Maa ke Naam” which has led to the plantation of 102 crore saplings and highlighted the boost in India’s green power generation capacity.

Known to celebrate his September 17 birthday with military jawans, PM Modi also likes to wish countrymen the New Year hoping that it would bring forth prosperity, peace and health for all.

IANS

Previous article
Indian share market ends flat on last trading day of 2024, enters New Year with caution
Next article
NEHU Vice Chancellor extends leave till Jan 12
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Jeju Air crash highlights need for revised regulations on airport runway safety zones

Seoul, Dec 31: South Korea's aviation experts on Tuesday highlighted the need to revise regulations governing airport safety,...
NATIONAL

‘Green Army’ of Varanasi: A team of 20 women take on social evils, thank PM Modi for empowering

Varanasi, Dec 31:  A group of 20 resilient women, dubbed as the 'Green Army', hailing from Uttar Pradesh's...
NATIONAL

‘No mercy should be shown’: Kerala court sentences ‘tuition’ teacher to 111 years RI for raping school girl

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31: A special fast-track court in the Kerala capital on Tuesday sentenced, to 111 years rigorous...
NATIONAL

15 hurt in clash with security forces at protest against violence in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 31: More than 15 people, mostly women, were injured during a clash with security forces at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jeju Air crash highlights need for revised regulations on airport runway safety zones

INTERNATIONAL 0
Seoul, Dec 31: South Korea's aviation experts on Tuesday...

‘Green Army’ of Varanasi: A team of 20 women take on social evils, thank PM Modi for empowering

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, Dec 31:  A group of 20 resilient women,...

‘No mercy should be shown’: Kerala court sentences ‘tuition’ teacher to 111 years RI for raping school girl

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31: A special fast-track court in the...
Load more

Popular news

Jeju Air crash highlights need for revised regulations on airport runway safety zones

INTERNATIONAL 0
Seoul, Dec 31: South Korea's aviation experts on Tuesday...

‘Green Army’ of Varanasi: A team of 20 women take on social evils, thank PM Modi for empowering

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, Dec 31:  A group of 20 resilient women,...

‘No mercy should be shown’: Kerala court sentences ‘tuition’ teacher to 111 years RI for raping school girl

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31: A special fast-track court in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge