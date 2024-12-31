Tuesday, December 31, 2024
NEHU Vice Chancellor extends leave till Jan 12

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Dec 31: NEHU vice chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla has again extended his earned leaves till January 12.
“In continuation of my email dated 1st, December, 2024 regarding my earned leave, I request an extension of the same from December 30 till January 10 (with suffix 11& 12 December) due to the same circumstances,” Prof Shukla in the email address to the university registrar on Tuesday.
In the email, Prof Shukla stated in case of any urgent academic or administrative matters, the registrar may reach him via phone or online/email.
Prof Shukla further stated that the senior most professor or Pro Vice-chancellor shall look at routine work of the university during my absence.
It may be mentioned that the extended earned leaves of NEHU Vice Chancellor had ended on December 29.
The two-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Education had sought a 15 days extension on November 29 to submit their findings. The extended deadline ended on December 13
“Till now there is no word coming from officials from the Ministry on whether the report has been submitted,” sources informed.
It may be recalled that the VC had gone on leave after the students agitated with the support of both teaching and non-teaching staff due to his alleged mismanagement and autocratic style of function in the first week of November.
The students also staged a hunger strike for nearly three weeks.
The VC had written to the Ministry of Education seeking “adequate security support from the central government” to resume his duties at NEHU from December 2 but later extended his leave till December 13.

