KSU renews ILP demand

The students’ body observes the 162nd death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: The Khasi Students’ Union marked the 162nd death anniversary of freedom fighter, U Kiang Nangbah on Monday by refreshing the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

The KSU members paid floral tribute to the life-size statue of U Kiang Nongbah near the Civil Hospital in Shillong.

Speaking on the occasion, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar referred to the state government’s claim that it did its job by passing a resolution on the ILP in the Assembly and is waiting for the Centre to take a call on the implementation of the permit.

Accusing the people sitting in the Secretariat of threatening the future of the indigenous tribes of the state, he asked why the government failed to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) of 2016 to deal with the problem of influx and illegal immigration.

The KSU president said the state government inaugurated the entry and exit points at Umling in the Ri-Bhoi district as part of the process to implement the MRSSA.

“The entry-exit point at Umling was closed down after the Covid-19 pandemic. We will not allow the people who are at the helm of power to play with the future of the indigenous people,” he said.

Paying tributes to U Kiang Nangbah, Marngar said the heroic deeds of the martyr, who was a commoner fighting against the British raj, will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

He also encouraged the youths to stand up for their rights and the right to safeguard the people.

North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) chairman, Samuel B Jyrwa underscored the significance of the indigenous community to pay tributes to the great freedom fighter even after 162 years of his death.

“We will continue to remember and cherish his act of bravery for the cause of the community,” he said.

Outlining the hurdles faced by the community, he said there is an attempt to silently trample upon the microscopic indigenous community through various Acts of the central and state governments.

According to him, there is an attempt by the bigger communities to suppress the indigenous Khasis.

“We need to properly think how we would like the future generations to remember us, whether we will be remembered as a generation that fought against intruders,” Jyrwa added.

KSU general secretary, Donald V Thabah also spoke on the occasion.

U Kiang Nangbah revolted against the British when the Khasi-Jaintia Hills were not a part of India. He was hanged publicly at Iawmusiang in Jowai on December 30, 1862.