Tuesday, December 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NPP confident of win in district council polls

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: The NPP is confident about winning the upcoming district council elections in both the KHADC and JHADC, scheduled on February 21.
Talking to newsmen on Monday, NPP leader and Sutnga-Saipung MLA, Santa Mary Shylla expressed confidence that the party would win the upcoming KHADC and JHADC elections with absolute majority.
For this to happen, the party has to go to the people and tell them about the developmental schemes which the NPP-led government has brought for the people, she said.
Asked about the challenge posed by the Voice of the People Party, she said the Ardent Basaiawmoit-led party may have misled people once, but voters will not be misled again and again.
Parties cannot sustain sans substance: Paul
Taking an indirect dig at the VPP, Cabinet minister and UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh on Monday said it is difficult for any political party to sustain if they lack substance.
“It is easy to form a political party and to create excitement among the people. But at the end after dancing in the street, people will have to think how their children will get jobs and how their income will increase,” Lyngdoh told reporters, wondering if it was enough to shout slogans on the streets.
The UDP working president said Lok Sabha elections were different from district council polls.

Previous article
$100 bn economy vision, majority for NPP, killer floods dominate Meghalaya in 2024
Next article
KSU renews ILP demand
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government, taking part in an...
MEGHALAYA

Paul not in sync with UDP stand on investment plan

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: A day after the UDP sought to rake up the MDA government’s investment...
MEGHALAYA

Another year set to go by but issues remain unresolved

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: The year 2024 is about to come to a close but the issues...
MEGHALAYA

Paul says church trespass politics of Hindutva sentiments

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 30: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh condemned the action of social media influencer Akash Sagar,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government

INTERNATIONAL 0
A boy looks at members of the security forces...

Paul not in sync with UDP stand on investment plan

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: A day after the...

Another year set to go by but issues remain unresolved

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: The year 2024 is...
Load more

Popular news

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government

INTERNATIONAL 0
A boy looks at members of the security forces...

Paul not in sync with UDP stand on investment plan

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: A day after the...

Another year set to go by but issues remain unresolved

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: The year 2024 is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge