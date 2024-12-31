NPP confident of win in district council polls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: The NPP is confident about winning the upcoming district council elections in both the KHADC and JHADC, scheduled on February 21.

Talking to newsmen on Monday, NPP leader and Sutnga-Saipung MLA, Santa Mary Shylla expressed confidence that the party would win the upcoming KHADC and JHADC elections with absolute majority.

For this to happen, the party has to go to the people and tell them about the developmental schemes which the NPP-led government has brought for the people, she said.

Asked about the challenge posed by the Voice of the People Party, she said the Ardent Basaiawmoit-led party may have misled people once, but voters will not be misled again and again.

Parties cannot sustain sans substance: Paul

Taking an indirect dig at the VPP, Cabinet minister and UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh on Monday said it is difficult for any political party to sustain if they lack substance.

“It is easy to form a political party and to create excitement among the people. But at the end after dancing in the street, people will have to think how their children will get jobs and how their income will increase,” Lyngdoh told reporters, wondering if it was enough to shout slogans on the streets.

The UDP working president said Lok Sabha elections were different from district council polls.