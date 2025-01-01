Wednesday, January 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Cong looks to field new faces for ADC elections

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The Meghalaya Congress plans to award tickets to many new faces in the upcoming KHADC and JHADC elections, scheduled for February 21 next year. Congress leader Manuel Badwar said on Tuesday that there has been significant feedback following the MLA elections, suggesting the party should prioritise nurturing new policymakers.
“We are making efforts to bring in as many qualified individuals as possible, people who the party believes can evolve into capable statesmen,” he stated. He added that the Congress is keen on projecting fresh faces for the district council elections.
“As a party, we believe there is a pressing need for fresh ideas and a revamp of the governance system in the state, whether at the Legislative Assembly or the district council level,” Badwar said.
Describing this as a positive move for the Congress, Badwar, who is contesting from the Laitumkhrah-Malki constituency, emphasised that winning or losing is secondary, as electoral politics will continue to play its role.
He clarified, however, that the party is not entirely replacing old faces with new ones. Instead, the Congress is fielding a balanced mix of new and experienced candidates, which he believes will strengthen its prospects in the upcoming polls.
“We are optimistic about bringing meaningful change to the district council’s polity,” he remarked.
In response to a query, Badwar asserted that the Congress remains a viable alternative in the minds of the people.
“People always consider the Congress as a party that can bring about change and ensure good governance. Whether they vote for us or not is a different matter, but the Congress remains in the public consciousness,” he said.

